Omicron threat: Maharashtra records 2 new cases, count rises to 20

Omicron variant [Representative image]

Maharashtra on Monday reported two new patients infected with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the state health department said.

With these two cases — one from Latur and the other from Pune — the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.