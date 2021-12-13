MARKET NEWS

English
coronavirus

Omicron threat: Maharashtra records 2 new cases, count rises to 20

With these two cases — one from Latur and the other from Pune — the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
Omicron variant [Representative image]

Maharashtra on Monday reported two new patients infected with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the state health department said.

With these two cases — one from Latur and the other from Pune — the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Maharashtra #Omicron threat #Omicron variant
first published: Dec 13, 2021 08:34 pm

