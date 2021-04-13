Coronavirus News Live Updates Vaccination: India gets 3rd COVID-19 vaccine, DCGI approves Sputnik V for emergency use

April 13, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 per cent, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.

