April 13, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates Vaccination: India gets 3rd COVID-19 vaccine, DCGI approves Sputnik V for emergency use

Coronavirus News Live Updates Vaccination: Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and clamour for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of and clamour for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, a batch of 6,000 vials of the drug arrived in Pune on Monday for distribution in hospitals, said district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

Coronavirus News Live Updates Vaccination: Today is the 385th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The national
COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 per cent, the data stated. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.14 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.93 lakh have died so far.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa sees 476 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 231 recoveries

    Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 476 and reached 62,780 on Monday, while two patients died and 231 recovered during the day, an official said. The state's toll stands at 850, the recovery count is 57,365 and the active caseload is 4,565, he added. With 2,280 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,74,617. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 62,780, new cases 476, death toll 850, discharged 57,365, active cases 4,565, samples tested till date 5,74,617.

  • April 13, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India gets 3rd COVID-19 vaccine, DCGI approves Sputnik V for emergency use

    The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), on April 13, approved Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to be registered in India. Dr Reddy's, which has collaborated with the Russian Sovereign Fund RDIF, conducted the bridge trial for Sputnik V and has applied for emergency use in India. The Russian vaccine has been approved for use in countries in 59 countries so far.

    Sputnik V is one of only three coronavirus vaccines registered by India’s regulatory authorities. The roll out of Sputnik V will begin by end of April or early May, RDIF said. Sputnik V will initially be imported before the local production kicks in. India is currently using Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The emergency approval of Sputnik V will help government efforts to scale up vaccination, as it struggles to contain the second wave of the pandemic. So far, India has given 100 million doses of COVID-19, but there were reports from many districts about shortages of vaccines.

    “We appreciate the decision of India’s regulatory bodies to grant authorization for Sputnik V. Approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as Russia and India have been developing an extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

  • April 13, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to hold a virtual meeting with Governors of all States on 14th April, on the issue of 'COVID19 and Vaccination': Sources

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vishvas Kailash Sarang, MP Minister: Today, Bhopal 'Crisis Management Group' has decided to impose 'Corona Curfew' in Bhopal, from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am. It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state & inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed. Vaccination program, hospitals, petrol pump, bank, grocery shops ambulance, fire brigade, movement of labourers, agri-services, dine-in facilities... to be allowed. This is not a lockdown but 'Corona Curfew'.

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 6905 COVID-19 cases, 9037 recoveries and 43 deaths. 

    Total cases 5,27,119 

    Total recoveries 4,23,678 

    Death toll 1,20,060 

    Active cases 90,267

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports 5,771 new COVID19 cases, 1,291 recoveries and 25 deaths.

    Total cases: 3,69,564 

    Total recoveries: 3,30,172 

    Active cases: 36,441 

    Death toll: 2,951

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days

    When plotted on a graph, the curve of Bhutan’s COVID-19 vaccination drive shoots upwards from the very first day, crossing Israel, the United States, Bahrain and other countries known for vaccinating people rapidly. Those countries took months to reach where they are, painstakingly strengthening their vaccination campaigns in the face of rising coronavirus cases. But the story of Bhutan’s vaccination campaign is nearly finished — just 16 days after it began. The tiny Himalayan kingdom wedged between India and China has vaccinated nearly 93% of its adult population since March 27. Overall, the country has vaccinated 62% of its 800,000 people.

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am starting April 12

    The Haryana government has imposed a night curfew in the state in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily, with the number of active coronavirus cases doubling in the past 11 days. Starting April 12, 2021, a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will be imposed in Haryana. The curfew will stay in place until further orders.

    No person will be allowed to move on foot or by vehicle during this period or roam around in public places during the said hours. However, the Haryana government has clarified that frontline workers such as policemen, emergency service personnel, military, CAPF personnel in uniform, executive magistrates, etc., will be exempt from following the night curfew (upon producing identity card). Those associated with the media industry, health sector, electricity or fire department have also been allowed to step out during the night curfew to discharge their duties.

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Rajasthan on Monday recorded 5,771 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the state's total tally to 3,69,564, while 25 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,951, according to an official report. Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 961, followed by 709 in Udaipur, 683 in Kota and 628 in Jodhpur, the report stated. 

  • April 13, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as well as Maharashtra, 5,300 new beds, 3 new facilities to be brought in, says Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra Minister. 

  • April 13, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,416 as 11 more people tested positive for the virus on April 12, the health minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Dimapur, Mokokchung and Kohima districts.

  • April 13, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The Delhi government on Monday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as "full COVID-19" hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders. Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment.

