Yogi Adityanath in isolation after UP CMO staffers test COVID-19 positive

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into isolation on April 13 after some of the staffers at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update issued on his official Twitter handle, Adityanath confirmed that some of the officials at the CMO have contracted the infection, which compelled him to move into isolation as a "precautionary measure".

The positive cases at the CMO were reported amid a sharp surge in infections across Uttar Pradesh. As per the last update issued by the health department, the state recorded 18,021 new infections - the highest since the onset of the pandemic last year.

In the corresponding period, 85 fatalities were also reported in the state. The tally of active cases has jumped to 95,980 and the cumulative COVID-19 count surged to 7,23,582.

The Adityanath government on April 11 announced the imposition of night curfews in districts with over 500 active cases or those reporting more than 100 daily cases. The restriction will continue till April 30.

The chief minister, who will be in isolation over the next few days, has also been actively campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal where the assembly elections are underway.