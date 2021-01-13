Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 15,968 cases in a day, active cases drop to 2.14 lakh

January 13, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates: COVID-19 India vaccine news today - Vaccines begin to reach states ahead of inoculation drive

Ahead of the pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19, more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine flown to 13 cities across India from Pune and taken to designated national and state-level stores amid tight security. India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The Centre has said that all the COVID-19 vaccine vials -- 1.1 crore of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech -- will be received by January 14.

> Mumbai received over 1.39 lakh doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the SII early on January 13.

> COVID-19 vaccine transportation from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) commenced on January 13 with budget carrier GoAir airlifting 2,400 vials of Covishield to Goa.

> The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week.

> The first consignment of about 6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Bengaluru on January 12 and the Karnataka government said it was committed to conducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.

> The Maharashtra government has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from SII, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

> First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport in the afternoon on January 12, said Bengal health department official.

> The Telangana government has also received the first consignment of 3.64 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield from the Pune-based Serum Institute.

> The Chhattisgarh government has said the state will get 3.23 lakh doses of Covishield as part of the first batch of consignment for the upcoming vaccination drive.

> Sikkim will receive 12,500 vials of COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days for the inoculation exercise beginning from January 16

> Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to all people free of cost in the Union Territory.

> The first batch of Covishield vaccine vials reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the afternoon on January 12, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

> Budget carrier GoAir operated a flight to Chennai from Pune, containing 70,800 vials of COVID-19 vaccines as the much-awaited rollout of the vaccine commenced on January 12.

> Zydus Cadila, Russia's Sputnik V, Biological E, and Gennova are the other vaccines that are in advance stages of clinical trials in India.