Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 15,968 cases in a day, active cases drop to 2.14 lakh

India adds 15,968 cases in a day, active cases drop to 2.14 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.04 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1.50 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
Today is the 295th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India added 15,968 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,04,95,147, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With 17,817 more discharges, the cumulative recove
ries reached 1,01,29,111. As many as 202 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,529. According to the Ministry of Health, India has 2,14,507 active COVID-19 cases currently. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,34,89,114 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 12 including 8,36,227 samples tested yesterday. With 729 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths being reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,90,813 and the death toll to 3,517, a health official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in West Bengal rose to 96.91 per cent on Tuesday after 879 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the state, the health department said. The toll increased to 9,975 after 18 fatalities were registered in Bengal, the department said in its bulletin. Globally, more than 9.15 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.59 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,04,95,147 with 1,01,29,111 recoveries and 1,51,529 deaths as per January 13, update. The mortality rate in the country now stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 9 lakh daily tests were reported on January 12 with more than 18.34 crore tests carried out to date.
Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.
More than 28 million COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered world-over as of January 12, with India to kick-start its drive from January 16.
January 13, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
About 13 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman, and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.
India’s recovery rate is now 96.5 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate, while Kerala now reports the lowest (91.7 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 4,270 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (3,282), Chhattisgarh (1,207), Karnataka (1,181), and West Bengal (879).
January 13, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
As many as 15,968 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases above 1.04 crore, as per the health ministry’s January 13, 2021 update. New cases below the 20,000 mark for the sixth day in a row.
India reported 202 new deaths and 17,817 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases drop to 2,14,507 with a fall of 2,051 cases on January 13.
Kerala reported the most (5,507 or 34 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,936), Karnataka (751), West Bengal (751), and Chhattisgarh (729). These five states account for 67 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most (50 or 25 percent) new deaths, followed by Kerala (25), West Bengal (18), Delhi (16), and Chhattisgarh (12). These five states account for 60 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
January 13, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: 23,500 doses of Covishield vaccine reach Goa
The first consignment of 23,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached Goa from Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a state health official said. The vaccine doses were transported to the coastal state by a flight. Goa Health Services Director Jose D'Sa told
January 13, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: Indonesia starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign with President Joko Widodo
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the worlds fourth most populated country. After Widodo, top military, police and medical officials were vaccinated, as well as the secretary of the Indonesian Ulema Council, the clerical body that last week had ruled the vaccine was halal and could be taken by Muslims.
“This vaccine is the instrument we can use to protect us. But more importantly, the vaccine is the instrument to protect our family, our neighbour, Indonesian people and the human civilisation,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday. “This vaccine is given to achieve herd immunity. All 70% of the worlds people must be vaccinated for that to be achieved. The participation of all Indonesians will greatly determine the success of this programme,” he said.
Conditional use of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd vaccine is scheduled to be rolled out in the coming months with health care workers, civil servants and other at-risk populations prioritised first. It will be free for all Indonesian citizens. For Indonesia to vaccinate two-thirds of its population, 181.5 million people, to reach herd immunity, Sadikin said the two-shot vaccine would require almost 427 million doses, including the estimate that 15% may be wasted.
Distribution will not be easy in the vast archipelago where transportation and infrastructure are inadequate in places. Health officials have cited concerns about keeping the vaccine refrigerated at the required 36–46 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain its safety and effectiveness.
January 13, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: Indian companies fared better than global counterparts amid COVID-19 pandemic
Indian companies on average have fared “much better” than their counterparts across the world, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by Cognizant’s Centre for the Future of Work showed. In the region itself, during 2020, 36 percent of Indian companies reported ‘slight negative to very negative impact on business performance’ against the regional average of 44 percent, The Economic Times reported.
As per the study India has the highest revenue from digital channels among APAC countries at 12 percent, and this is expected to increase to 17 percent by 2023. It also found that Indian companies at 52 percent are the “most bullish” about adopting digital – also the highest among APAC countries.
Technologies that companies have pinpointed to implement future projects include artificial intelligence (40 percent), sensors or Internet of Things (35 percent) and big data or analytics (35 percent). Forces of impact on work were noted as hyper-connectivity (49 percent), privacy and security concerns (46 percent) and process process automation (44%)
January 13, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: COVID-19 India vaccine news today - Vaccines begin to reach states ahead of inoculation drive
Ahead of the pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19, more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine flown to 13 cities across India from Pune and taken to designated national and state-level stores amid tight security. India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> The Centre has said that all the COVID-19 vaccine vials -- 1.1 crore of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech -- will be received by January 14.
> Mumbai received over 1.39 lakh doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the SII early on January 13.
> COVID-19 vaccine transportation from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) commenced on January 13 with budget carrier GoAir airlifting 2,400 vials of Covishield to Goa.
> The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week.
> The first consignment of about 6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Bengaluru on January 12 and the Karnataka government said it was committed to conducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.
> The Maharashtra government has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from SII, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.
> First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport in the afternoon on January 12, said Bengal health department official.
> The Telangana government has also received the first consignment of 3.64 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield from the Pune-based Serum Institute.
> The Chhattisgarh government has said the state will get 3.23 lakh doses of Covishield as part of the first batch of consignment for the upcoming vaccination drive.
> Sikkim will receive 12,500 vials of COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days for the inoculation exercise beginning from January 16
> Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to all people free of cost in the Union Territory.
> The first batch of Covishield vaccine vials reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the afternoon on January 12, reported news agency PTI citing sources.
> Budget carrier GoAir operated a flight to Chennai from Pune, containing 70,800 vials of COVID-19 vaccines as the much-awaited rollout of the vaccine commenced on January 12.
> Zydus Cadila, Russia's Sputnik V, Biological E, and Gennova are the other vaccines that are in advance stages of clinical trials in India.
January 13, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: Four new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,303
Four more people, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,303, an official said on Wednesday. The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib and Khawzawl districts. Three cases were detected through TrueNat method and one was found through Rapid Antigen Test, the official said.
Three new patients have travel history, and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining one person contracted the disease, he said, adding that they were asymptomatic. Mizoram now has 94 active cases, while 4,200 people have recovered from the disease so far and nine died. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.61 percent, he said. The state has so far conducted 1,89,178 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,078 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate is at 2.27 per cent.
January 13, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,17,088
Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 127 new cases pushed the tally to 1,17,088, a health department official said on Wednesday. The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,048 in the state.
The new infections include 52 from Ranchi district, Dhanbad (23) and East Singhbhum (18), he said. Jharkhand now has 1,356 active coronavirus cases, while 1,14,684 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 11,492 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
January 13, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: All COVID-19 vaccine doses of Covishield, Covaxin to be received by 14 January
India's coronavirus inoculation drive is set to begin from 16 January (Saturday) with priority to be given to nearly 3 crore corona warriors. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that all vaccine doses will be received by 14 January. The orders include 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.
On Tuesday, about 54.72 lakh vaccine doses were received at several vaccine stores in 13 cities across the country. The process of shipping vaccines will continue today and tomorrow as well. Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Mumbai have already received the first consignment.
For now, the coronavirus vaccine recipients will not have the option to choose from the two vaccines recently approved for restricted emergency use in India, PTI had reported.
January 13, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: China sees biggest COVID-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world's second biggest economy. Most of the new patients were reported near the capital Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed on Wednesday, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people under home quarantine.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the mainland compared with 55 a day earlier. This was the highest daily increase since July 30. The commission said 107 of the new cases were local infections. Hebei, the province that surrounds Beijing, accounted for 90 of the cases, while northeastern Heilongjiang province reported 16 new cases.
January 13, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates: Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses, says BMC
Mumbai received over 1.39 lakh doses ofthe Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) early Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. This first batch of doses will be delivered across the city at designated vaccination centers for the inoculation drive set to begin on January 16, the BMC said in a statement.
The civic body said it received 1,39,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine from the SII around 5.30 am. Health department staffers of the BMC brought the vaccines from neighbouring Pune under the security of two police vehicles, it said. "The vaccine doses are being stored at a facility in F-South ward office situated in Parel," it stated.
The civic body has also created a centralised cold storage facility for vaccines in Kanjurmarg. Nearly 1.30 lakh health workers from Mumbai have so far registered for vaccination, according to BMC officials. Mumbai will have 72 inoculation centres, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a release on Tuesday.
A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single centre which will have a team of five personnel who will verify the SMS sent to the person to be inoculated, her or his identity and administer the vaccine. "The necessary arrangement of electricity, Internet and webcasting service has been made at all these centres," Tope said in the release.