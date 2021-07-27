Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai sees 299 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Manipur reports 989 new COVID-19 positive cases, 9 deaths and 1,037 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Active cases at 10,524
Total cases: 93,656
Death toll: 1,487
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tokyo Olympics: Organisers report seven new Games-related COVID-19 cases
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported seven news Games-related COVID-19 cases, including two athletes. The latest daily cases have brought the total number since July 1 to 155.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists
Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent rising inflation in key economies around the world would be transitory.
The global economy was now forecast to expand a sizzling 6.0% this year, which would be its fastest in nearly half a century, followed by a still-robust 4.5% in 2022. Both were marginal increases from the April poll. Slightly more than half the 48 economies polled on each quarter were upgraded for both years. But a surge in the latest variant of the virus, which has kept the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics an event without spectators, is a reminder vaccinations may have improved but the pandemic has not gone away.
”In recent weeks, financial markets have caught up to the idea that the COVID crisis is not entirely over. The Delta variant adds to the challenge, raising the number of cases and the threshold for herd immunity,” said Ethan Harris, global economist at Bank of America Securities.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Himacha Pradesh reports 139 new cases, 120 recoveries and two deaths in the past 24 hours
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 11,586 COVID-19 cases, 135 deaths in Kerala; Fall in TPR
Kerala reported 11,586 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 32,83,116 and the toll to 16,170, while the Test Positivity Rate showed a sharp decline to 10.59 per cent. The TPR was 12.3 per cent on Sunday. The figure was 11 per cent on July 21, shot upto 12.38 per cent on July 22, went up further to 13.63 the next day, before falling to 11.91 per cent on July 24.
Health Minister Veena George said 14,912 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 31,29,628. Malappuram recorded the highest number of 1,779 cases, followed by Thrissur with 1,498 and Kozhikode 1,264. "Out of those found infected today, 45 reached the state from outside while 10,943 contracted the disease from their contacts.
The sources of infection of 534 are yet to be traced. Sixty four health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release. She said 1,09,382 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number examined so far to 2,63,57,662. The test positivity rate stood at 10.59 per cent. Currently, there are 1,36,814 people under treatment in the state. There are 4,33,215 people under observation, out of whom 26,113 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra: Over 1 crore people received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine
More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday. He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308. An official statement also said that till 4 pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai sees 299 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020
Mumbai on Monday reported 299 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day addition after April 2020, and eight fatalities, the city civic body said. With the new additions, Mumbai's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,34,418 and the death toll to 15,784. The count of recoveries in Mumbai jumped to 7,10,849 on Monday after 501 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 98 percent of defence personnel received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt
Ninety-eight percent of all serving defence personnel including those deployed at the borders have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while the rest have received one dose, the government said on Monday. 'All serving defence personnel, including those stationed at the borders and personnel from the Border Roads Organisation, are being vaccinated against COVID-19 since January 16,' Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said. He was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.
