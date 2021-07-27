MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 27, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai sees 299 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 43.51 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 39,361 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above 3 percent after 35 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said. The COVID-19
death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said. The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 11,54,444 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,74,44,011, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.41 percent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,05,79,106 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, according to the data. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Manipur reports 989 new COVID-19 positive cases, 9 deaths and 1,037 recoveries in the last 24 hours

    Active cases at 10,524

    Total cases: 93,656 

    Death toll: 1,487

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tokyo Olympics: Organisers report seven new Games-related COVID-19 cases

    Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported seven news Games-related COVID-19 cases, including two athletes. The latest daily cases have brought the total number since July 1 to 155.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

    Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent rising inflation in key economies around the world would be transitory.

    The global economy was now forecast to expand a sizzling 6.0% this year, which would be its fastest in nearly half a century, followed by a still-robust 4.5% in 2022. Both were marginal increases from the April poll. Slightly more than half the 48 economies polled on each quarter were upgraded for both years. But a surge in the latest variant of the virus, which has kept the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics an event without spectators, is a reminder vaccinations may have improved but the pandemic has not gone away.

    ”In recent weeks, financial markets have caught up to the idea that the COVID crisis is not entirely over. The Delta variant adds to the challenge, raising the number of cases and the threshold for herd immunity,” said Ethan Harris, global economist at Bank of America Securities.

  • July 27, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Himacha Pradesh reports 139 new cases, 120 recoveries and two deaths in the past 24 hours

  • July 27, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 11,586 COVID-19 cases, 135 deaths in Kerala; Fall in TPR

    Kerala reported 11,586 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 32,83,116 and the toll to 16,170, while the Test Positivity Rate showed a sharp decline to 10.59 per cent. The TPR was 12.3 per cent on Sunday. The figure was 11 per cent on July 21, shot upto 12.38 per cent on July 22, went up further to 13.63 the next day, before falling to 11.91 per cent on July 24.

    Health Minister Veena George said 14,912 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 31,29,628. Malappuram recorded the highest number of 1,779 cases, followed by Thrissur with 1,498 and Kozhikode 1,264. "Out of those found infected today, 45 reached the state from outside while 10,943 contracted the disease from their contacts.

    The sources of infection of 534 are yet to be traced. Sixty four health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release. She said 1,09,382 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number examined so far to 2,63,57,662. The test positivity rate stood at 10.59 per cent. Currently, there are 1,36,814 people under treatment in the state. There are 4,33,215 people under observation, out of whom 26,113 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 27, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra: Over 1 crore people received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Monday. He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308. An official statement also said that till 4 pm on Monday, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses.

  • July 27, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai sees 299 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020

    Mumbai on Monday reported 299 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day addition after April 2020, and eight fatalities, the city civic body said. With the new additions, Mumbai's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,34,418 and the death toll to 15,784. The count of recoveries in Mumbai jumped to 7,10,849 on Monday after 501 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 

  • July 27, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 98 percent of defence personnel received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt

    Ninety-eight percent of all serving defence personnel including those deployed at the borders have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while the rest have received one dose, the government said on Monday. 'All serving defence personnel, including those stationed at the borders and personnel from the Border Roads Organisation, are being vaccinated against COVID-19 since January 16,' Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said. He was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.

  • July 27, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 19.31 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.