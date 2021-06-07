Coronavirus LIVE Updates| PM Modi cautions against COVID vaccine misinformation, urges citizens to be careful

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 5 pm
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 7 at 5 pm, and announced that free vaccine will be provided to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21.His address came at a time when India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped
Narendra Modi announces free ration for 80 crore people till Diwali
Centre to provide free vaccines to states for all from June 21
Decision on allowing public on Mumbai local trains next week, says Mayor
PM Modi likey to talk about govt's vaccination policy in his address today
IMA writes to PM Modi, urges him to ensure 'optimum milieu' for medical professionals
Andhra Pradesh govt extends COVID curfew till June 20
Battle against COVID: ISRO develops 3 types of ventilators, to transfer technology
COVID lockdown extended for another week in Uttarakhand
People above 45 years will be given vaccines at polling booths under 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign: Arvind Kejriwal
We’ll probably need booster shots for COVID-19. But when? And which ones?
People above 45 years of age will now be given anti-Covid vaccines at polling booths: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
As of today, we have 14,01,609 active cases in the country, says Harsh Vardhan
Mumbai Metro extends operational hours from today
Traders happy as curbs ease in Thane, Navi Mumbai
Dettol logo to be replaced by COVID-19 warrior stories, says Reckitt Benckiser
India records over 1 lakh fresh COVID infections; active case tally drops to 14,01,609
AIIMS Delhi to start screening children for Covaxin trials from today: Report
Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to follow Covid guidelines as Delhi Metro, markets reopen
Fully vaccinated passengers may not need negative RT-PCR report for domestic air travel
Delhi Metro resumes services from today: What's allowed, what's not
Incorporate systems that ensure day-to-day work even if third wave leads to lockdown: Maharashtra CM to industry leaders
BEST bus services, local trains resume from today
Nod for film, TV shoots in Mumbai if daily COVID-19 case count under control: Uddhav Thackeray
US lawmakers and governors push for more COVID vaccines to India
Haryana govt extends COVID-19 curbs till June 14; malls, restaurants permitted to reopen
Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 new cases, 434 deaths in last 24 hours
Maharashtra reports 12,557 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 3 months
AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from June 7, reports ANI
Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curbs till June 15
Covaxin doses must be reserved for second dose of 18-44 age group: Delhi Govt
Mumbai reports 794 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh till now
Lockdown extended till 16 June in Kerala; Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now: Kerala CMO
Mumbai on Monday reported 728 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,12,329 and the toll to 15,066, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Mumbai had recorded 794 cases and 20 deaths due to COVID-19 the previous day.
Mumbai has been reporting less than 1,000 cases every day for the last seven days.
With 28,076 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 64,53,499, as per the BMC data. Mumbai is now left with 15,786 active cases. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 31 lakh vaccine doses administered on June 7, total exceeds 23 crore
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 23.59 crore (23,59,39,165) as per the 7 pm provisional report shared by governmnet. As many as 16,07,531 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 68,661 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 2,37,107 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Ministry of Health: Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of people undertaking international travel for education, employment & India's contingent for Tokyo Olympics. CoWIN certificates to be linked to Passport of such travelers. Mention of vaccine-type as 'Covishield' is sufficient. (ANI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 300 stranded Indians take Chinese vaccines abroad; urge Beijing to permit their return
Over 300 Indians, who have managed to take Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to comply with China’s stipulation for travellers from India to be inoculated with its jabs, have urged Beijing to lift travel restrictions and permit them to return to join their jobs and businesses.
On March 15, China made it mandatory for travellers coming from India and 19 other countries to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.
"For the purpose of resuming people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, starting from 15 March, 2021, the Chinese Embassies and Consulates in India will provide the persons having taken Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and holding the Certificates of Vaccination," said a notice posted on the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana CM ML Khattar: I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID-19.
The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana offers people of the lower income group an additional five kg of rice or wheat along with one kg of pulses.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Olympic-bound athletes, officials to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after four weeks
The gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Olympic-bound athletes and officials has been set to four weeks by the Ministry of Health, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Monday. Batra has communicated the same to national sports federations.
"All NSFs whose Athletes have Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Letter has been issued by Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officals, the 2nd dose of vaccination will be done after 4 weeks of 1st dose of Vaccination," Batra said in a statement. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Free vaccines (centralized vaccination drive) for all those above the age of 18, is a great relief for the public. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this public welfare decision.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on free vaccination drive by Centre: After being pulled up by Supreme Court, Centre took this decision, we welcome it. Our demand was also to run a national immunisation drive, which was overlooked. After constant gruelling by SC, Centre has finally woken up.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: I express my gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November.