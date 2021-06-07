MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
June 07, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates| PM Modi cautions against COVID vaccine misinformation, urges citizens to be careful

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In his ninth national broadcast since the coronavirus pandemic began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced major changes in the vaccination policy. His address came at a time when several states across the country including Maharashtra and Delhi have started the process of ‘unlocking’ .

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 7 at 5 pm, and announced that free vaccine will be provided to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21.

His address came at a time when India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped
to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent. A net decline of 76,190 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 25 consecutive days.
  • June 07, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 5 pm

    PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 5 pm on June 7. 

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala lockdown extended till June 16

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 07, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | At 728, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally remains below 1,000 on 8th day; 980 recover

    Mumbai on Monday reported 728 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,12,329 and the toll to 15,066, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
    Mumbai had recorded 794 cases and 20 deaths due to COVID-19 the previous day.

    Mumbai has been reporting less than 1,000 cases every day for the last seven days.

    With 28,076 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai rose to 64,53,499, as per the BMC data. Mumbai is now left with 15,786 active cases. (PTI)

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 31 lakh vaccine doses administered on June 7, total exceeds 23 crore

    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 23.59 crore (23,59,39,165) as per the 7 pm provisional report shared by governmnet. As many as 16,07,531  beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 68,661 beneficiaries of  the same age group  received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 2,37,107  have received their second dose since the start of  Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Ministry of Health: Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of people undertaking international travel for education, employment & India's contingent for Tokyo Olympics. CoWIN certificates to be linked to Passport of such travelers. Mention of vaccine-type as 'Covishield' is sufficient. (ANI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 07, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 300 stranded Indians take Chinese vaccines abroad; urge Beijing to permit their return

    Over 300 Indians, who have managed to take Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to comply with China’s stipulation for travellers from India to be inoculated with its jabs, have urged Beijing to lift travel restrictions and permit them to return to join their jobs and businesses.

    On March 15, China made it mandatory for travellers coming from India and 19 other countries to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.

    "For the purpose of resuming people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, starting from 15 March, 2021, the Chinese Embassies and Consulates in India will provide the persons having taken Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and holding the Certificates of Vaccination," said a notice posted on the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. (PTI)

  • June 07, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana CM ML Khattar: I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID-19.

  • June 07, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Olympic-bound athletes, officials to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after four weeks

    The gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Olympic-bound athletes and officials has been set to four weeks by the Ministry of Health, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Monday. Batra has communicated the same to national sports federations.

    "All NSFs whose Athletes have Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Letter has been issued by Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officals, the 2nd dose of vaccination will be done after 4 weeks of 1st dose of Vaccination," Batra said in a statement. (PTI)

  • June 07, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Free vaccines (centralized vaccination drive) for all those above the age of 18, is a great relief for the public. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this public welfare decision.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 07, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on free vaccination drive by Centre: After being pulled up by Supreme Court, Centre took this decision, we welcome it. Our demand was also to run a national immunisation drive, which was overlooked. After constant gruelling by SC, Centre has finally woken up.

  • June 07, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: I express my gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.