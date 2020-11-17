Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 17, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active cases drop to 4.53 lakh; recovery rate stands at 93.42%
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen above 88 lakh. There are 4,53,401 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 239th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 88,74,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,30,519 deaths. A total of 82,90,371 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,65,478 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.11 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.42 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.43 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.16 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
COVID-19 cases explained in charts
Dip in new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate improves to 93.42%
Coronavirus state-wise tally November 17
Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in 4 US states
India death toll mounts to 1,30,519
India reports 29,164 fresh cases
India has 4,65,478 active cases of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | 12 more die of COVID, 2,162 infected in Rajasthan
The deadly coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected 2,162 people in Rajasthan on Saturday. With this, the total number of deaths increased to 2,056 and positive cases to 2,23,633 in the state with active cases on the day being 18,053.
Two deaths were reported each from Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur and one each from Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali and Udaipur, said a Health Department bulletin on the pandemic situation in the state. Of the new cases, maximum, numbering 406, were reported from Jaipur with Jodhpur reporting 306.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Puducherry logs 72 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 36,409
With 72 fresh cases of COVID-19 being recorded on Tuesday the total infection count in the union territory rose to 36,409. However, no deaths were reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified after the examination of 3,393 samples during the last 24 hours.
The positivity and recovery rates were 1.67 percent and 96.01 percent respectively. Of the total 36,409 COVID-19 cases 843 were active, 34,358 patients recovered and were discharged. The toll remained 608.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 cases explained in charts
Delhi reported the most (3,797) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by West Bengal (3,012), Kerala (2,710), Maharashtra (2,535) and Rajasthan (2,169). These top five states account for nearly half (49 percent) of all the new cases in India.
Maharashtra has reported the lowest daily cases (in 160 days) since June 10. The state that topped with the highest number of daily cases for quite some time now, has moved to fourth position. Likewise, it has also reported the lowest new deaths in 175 days.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain: Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we're in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. 16,500 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 and now there are around 8000 beds available
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, while the state reported 166 new cases, officials said on Tuesday. So far, 928 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state, they said.
There are 2,754 active cases in the state at present. Of the new cases, 56 were detected in Ranchi, 32 in East Singhbhum, and 12 each in Dhanbad and Ramgarh. The state has so far reported 1,06,230 cases of COVID-19. Of them, 1,02,548 have already recovered. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Stunningly impressive: Anthony Fauci on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine results
The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial as "stunningly impressive," calling the findings an emphatic validation of experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.
"I must admit that I would have been satisfied with 70 or at the most 75 percent efficacy," he told AFP.
"The idea that we have a 94.5 percent effective vaccine is stunningly impressive. It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated would be this good." Continue reading...
Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE updates | Colleges in the state reopen; visuals from St. Joseph's College in Bengaluru
Coronavirus LIVE updates | ADB allocates $20 million to help developing members access vaccines for COVID-19
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that it has allocated USD 20.3 million aid to its developing member countries to access coronavirus vaccine and establish systems to enable equitable and efficient vaccine distribution. The funds will be available for ADB developing members to support vaccine-related health system assessments and the development of country readiness plans to strengthen the capacity to access, introduce, deploy, deliver, and monitor vaccines safely and effectively.
"Asia and the Pacific has largely done well to limit the spread of COVID-19. Ensuring access to a safe, effective, and equitable vaccine is the next frontier in the fight against this virus," said Director General of ADB''s Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Woochong Um. Continue reading...
Coronavirus in India LIVE update | Dip in new COVID-19 cases, India records 29,163 infections
The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a day dropped below 30,000 after four months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,90,370 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 88,74,290 with 29,163 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.There are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.11 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 82,90,370 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 percent, while the COVID-19 case-fatality rate stands at 1.47 percent. Continue reading..
Coronavirus state-wise tally November 17: Kerala's COVID-19 caseload mounts to nearly 5.3 lakh
Kerala recorded 2,710 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 16, taking the infection count to 5,28,290, while 6,567 patients were discharged after getting cured. With 4,54,774 recoveries so far, active cases dipped to 15,765.
With over 17.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Click here for the state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases in India