Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 36,595 new COVID-19 cases; 540 more patients die

9 cases, including 1,39,188 deaths. A total of 90,16,289 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,16,082 active cases in the country as of date, the data stated. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.03 percent. Globally, more than 6.51 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 15.04 lakh have died so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 256th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 95,71,559 confirmed COVID- 1