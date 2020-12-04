PlusFinancial Times
December 04, 2020 / 09:51 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 36,595 new COVID-19 cases; 540 more patients die
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have reached 95.71 lakh. There are 4,16,082 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 256th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 95,71,559 confirmed COVID- 1
9 cases, including 1,39,188 deaths. A total of 90,16,289 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,16,082 active cases in the country as of date, the data stated. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.03 percent. Globally, more than 6.51 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 15.04 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | Jharkhand today reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,09,771, officials said. Six more people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, following which the toll rose to 977, they said. There are 1,926 active cases in the state at present. So far, 1,06,868 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. (PTI)

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 95,71,559, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 90,16,289 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,16,082, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,39,188, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,47,27,749 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 3 with 11,70,102 samples being tested on Thursday.

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Dr Fauci says UK rushed approval of COVID-19 vaccine

    Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, yesterday said the UK was not as rigorous as the US health authorities in its COVID-19 vaccine approval process. The UK on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus.
    "The UK did not do it as carefully," he told Fox News. "If you go quickly and you do it superficially, people are not going to want to get vaccinated." "We really scrutinise the data very carefully to guarantee to the American public that this is a safe and efficacious vaccine," he said. (PTI)

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports 165 fresh COVID-19 cases

    Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 985 with two more persons succumbing to the disease yesterday, while 165 new cases took the tally to 2,13,336, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 177 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,843. The recovery rate in the state is currently 97.89 percent. The number of active cases at present is 3,505 while three patients had migrated out of the state. (PTI)

  • December 04, 2020 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on December 4. This would be the second meeting of its kind since the novel coronavirus pandemic started. The COVID-19 situation and vaccine strategy are likely to be discussed in the meeting involving floor leaders of all political parties from both Houses of Parliament. The virtual meeting will begin at 10.30 am.
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be among those attending the meeting from the government’s side. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) will also attend the meeting.

    Read more | PM Modi to chair all-party meet today; COVID-19 situation, vaccine distribution likely to be discussed

  • December 04, 2020 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Biden pledges to publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine and retain Fauci

    US President-elect Joe Biden said he would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to the public and pledged to retain the nation's top adviser on the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, when he takes office next month. "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work," Biden told CNN in an interview set to air later.
    Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, met with Biden's advisers on the pandemic earlier in the day. In the interview, Biden said he asked Fauci to stay on as a chief medical adviser. (Reuters)

  • December 04, 2020 / 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Daily new cases and recovered cases in the country

