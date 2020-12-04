Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 36,595 new COVID-19 cases; 540 more patients die

Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | Jharkhand today reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,09,771, officials said. Six more people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, following which the toll rose to 977, they said. There are 1,926 active cases in the state at present. So far, 1,06,868 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. (PTI)
