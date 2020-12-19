MARKET NEWS

December 19, 2020 / 08:22 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US approves Moderna vaccine for COVID-19

Coronavirus News LIVE: India has recorded 99.79 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,789 deaths. There are 3,13,831 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE: Today is the 271st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 99,79,447 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,789 deaths. A total of 95,20,827 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,13,831 active cases in the count
ry, which comprise 3.15 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.4 percent. The country conducted 11.13 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.55 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.72 lakh have died so far.
  • December 19, 2020 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Global Update - 08:03 AM
    Total Cases - 75,588,781 (7.58 crore)
    Recoveries/Discharged - 42,602,287 (4.26 crore)
    Deaths - 1,672,826 (16.72 lakh)
    Top 5 infected countries - United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France 
    (Data as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre at 06.58 am on December 19)

  • December 19, 2020 / 08:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | India Update - 08:08 AM 
    Active Cases - 313,831 (3.13 lakh)
    Recoveries/Discharged - 9,520,827 (95.20 lakh)
    Deaths - 144,789 (1.44 lakh)
    Total cases - 9,979,447 (99.79 lakh)
    Tests conducted over previous 24 hours - 1,113,406 (11.13 lakh)
    (Data as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on December 19, GoI)

  • December 19, 2020 / 08:00 AM IST

    US approves Moderna vaccine for COVID-19
    The US Food and Drug Administration on December 18 authorized an emergency rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
    This is the second COVID-19 vaccine the country has added to its arsenal, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day. The much-needed doses are set to arrive on December 21 after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health.
    The move marks the world’s first authorization for Moderna’s shots. The vaccine is very similar to one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech that’s now being dispensed to millions of health care workers and nursing home residents as the biggest vaccination drive in U.S. history starts to ramp up.
    The two work “better than we almost dared to hope,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told The Associated Press. “Science is working here, science has done something amazing.” Read more here

  • December 19, 2020 / 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Globally, more than 7.55 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.72 lakh have died so far. (Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre)

  • December 19, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST

    December 19, 2020: Today is the 271st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 99,79,447 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,789 deaths. A total of 95,20,827 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,13,831 active cases in the country, which comprise 3.15 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.4 percent. The country conducted 11.13 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. 

  • December 19, 2020 / 07:46 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments in India and from around the world.

