December 17, 2020 / 11:35 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 95.31% in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 99.56 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,451 deaths. There are 3,22,366 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 269th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 99,56,557 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,451 deaths. A total of 94,89,740 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,22,366 active cases in the country, which
comprise 3.24 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.31 percent. The country conducted 11.58 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.41 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.47 lakh have died so far.
  • December 17, 2020 / 11:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon. (AP)

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,89,740 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.31 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tracker

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 99,56,557, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 94,89,740 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,22,366, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,44,451, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • December 17, 2020 / 09:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | Telangana logs 509 new COVID-19 cases

    Telangana reported 509 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.79 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,505, the state government said today. As many as 7,172 patients are under treatment. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.89 percent, while it was 95.3 percent in the country. (PTI)

  • December 17, 2020 / 09:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | Jharkhand reports 190 new COVID-19 cases

    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,121 as 190 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said today. The death toll increased to 1,004 as three persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. Jharkhand now has 1,585 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,532 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. (PTI)

  • December 17, 2020 / 09:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 16 with 11,58,960 samples being tested on Wednesday.

  • December 17, 2020 / 08:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and will be quarantining although he has tested negative, the US State Department said yesterday.
    "Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. For reasons of privacy we can’t identify that individual," a spokesperson for the State Department said.

    Read more | Mike Pompeo to quarantine after contact with COVID-positive person, cancels holiday party

