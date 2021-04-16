MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 16, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,70,96,037

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported the highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 new coronavirus infections on April 15, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active
cases increased to 14,71,877. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564. The total number of vaccinations across the country surpassed the 11.70 crore mark on April 15, with more than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.84 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 31.14 lakh have died so far.
  • April 16, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

    The head of Pfizer said in an interview aired Thursday that people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's Covid-19 shot within six to 12 months of vaccination, while elsewhere defending the relatively higher cost of the jab. CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.

    "We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen," Bourla told CNBC in an interview recorded on April 1. "A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed," he said, adding that variants will play a "key role." Continue reading...

  • April 16, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 16, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Government offices to function at limited capacity amid surging COVID-19 cases

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Rajasthan CM announces weekend curfew

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The chief minister took to Twitter to announce the fresh restrictions and appealed to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times.

    The decision comes on day that saw Rajasthan register 33 COVID-19 deaths and a record 6,658 new cases of the disease. Banking and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew. Gehlot warned that if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation may worsen like some other states which are witnessing a massive surge in the infections. (PTI)

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Effective plan to be worked out to stem COVID-19 spread in MP: Shivraj Chouhan

    In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state  government would chalk out an effective plan to stem the infection spread, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday. Along with creating public awareness about the pandemic, efforts were on to improve medical facilities, he said while chairing an online meeting of a state-level advisory committee on COVID-19, according to an official.

    He said suggestions are being taken from senior doctors, other stakeholders and organisations to fight the unprecedented health crisis. On advice of the committee, an effective plan would be drawn up to curb the infection spread,  the official quoted Chouhan as saying in the meeting.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 16, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi becomes worst-hit city in India after eclipsing Mumbai

    In just a matter of weeks, Delhi has become the worst-hit city in the country in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a situation that some doctors are describing as an "absolute rampage. Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 112 fatalities from the infection  a frightening positivity rate of 20.22 per cent, the highest ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to data shared by the health department.

    The previous highest positivity rate till the third wave, was on November 14 last year at 15.33 per cent. With an exponential rise in cases, the national capital has left far behind the financial capital Mumbai, which at one point was the largest COVID hotspot in the country. 

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Streets in Mumbai wear a deserted look as statewide restrictions imposed

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Rare clot incidents linked to J&J, AstraZeneca vaccines bring adenovirus vector platform under scanner

    The Gamelya Centre, the Russian research lab that developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, on April 14 issued a statement stating that a comprehensive analysis of adverse events during clinical trials and over the course of mass vaccinations with the Sputnik V showed that there were no cases of clots or cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

    The statement comes in the background of US pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine following cases of six women developing a rare blood-clotting disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel is investigating the matter. Sputnik V is based on the similar adenovirus vector platform, which J&J vaccine also uses. Read more here...

  • April 16, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Niranjani Akhada announces end of Maha Kumbh after many saints test positive for COVID-19

    Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, on April 15 decided to opt-out of the event because of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state. "The main Shahi Snan held on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14 is over. Many in our akhada are showing COVID-19 symptoms. So, for us the Kumbh Mela is over," Niranjani Akhada secretary Ravindra Puri said.

    Rising cases of coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand have spared none with several seers testing positive. President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Narendra Giri is down with COVID and recuperating at AIIMS-Rishikesh while Mahamandaleshwar of Maha Nirwani Akhada from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev who was suffering from COVID died at a private hospital on April 13. Click here to read more...

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 16, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | People queue up outside a medical store in Raipur for Remdesivir

  • April 16, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Sikkim records 41 more COVID-19 cases

    Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,497, a senior official said on Thursday. The death toll remained unchanged at 136, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

    Of the 41 cases, 37 were recorded in East Sikkim and four in South Sikkim. Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 229, Bhutia said.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.