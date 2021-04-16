Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

April 16, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

The head of Pfizer said in an interview aired Thursday that people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's Covid-19 shot within six to 12 months of vaccination, while elsewhere defending the relatively higher cost of the jab. CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.

"We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen," Bourla told CNBC in an interview recorded on April 1. "A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed," he said, adding that variants will play a "key role." Continue reading...