Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID surge in affected states show no link to any mutation, confirms ICMR, scientists, says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for US use by May, says CEO Stanley Erck
Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed "in the coming weeks," its chief executive said on Monday. However, Chief Executive Stanley Erck added that talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are ongoing and the agency may require Novavax to submit data from its U.S. trial, which could take an additional two months to complete, pushing back U.S. clearance to mid-summer. Novavax shares were off 5.6% at $226.85 in extended trading after initially rising following release of its quarterly results. The shares have soared about 2,400% from $9.82 on Jan. 21, 2020, when the company announced it was developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.