Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID surge in affected states show no link to any mutation, confirms ICMR, scientists, says Harsh Vardhan

March 02, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 342nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,12,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,157 deaths. A total of 1,07,86,457 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,68,627 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.48
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.1 percent. Globally, more than 11.4 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.29 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
    Source: Reuters
    Moneycontrol.com
  • March 02, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for US use by May, says CEO Stanley Erck

    Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed "in the coming weeks," its chief executive said on Monday. However, Chief Executive Stanley Erck added that talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are ongoing and the agency may require Novavax to submit data from its U.S. trial, which could take an additional two months to complete, pushing back U.S. clearance to mid-summer. Novavax shares were off 5.6% at $226.85 in extended trading after initially rising following release of its quarterly results. The shares have soared about 2,400% from $9.82 on Jan. 21, 2020, when the company announced it was developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID surge in affected states show no link to any mutation, confirms ICMR, scientists, says Harsh Vardhan

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that scientists and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have confirmed that there is no link between the Covid-19 variants and the ongoing resurgence of cases in several states. "Govt has sent its team of experts there (affected states). Our Cabinet Secretary and Health Secretary have spoken to chief secretaries and officers. Centre is in touch with all States," the Health Minister said on recent spurt in Covid-19 cases.

    Vardhan also stated that he is planning to get the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday as India today commenced its next phase of mega vaccination campaign against novel coronavirus. "I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow," Vardhan told news agency ANI. The Minister also called on the opposition leaders, elected representatives and common people to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | SC judges can't choose between Covishield, Covaxin doses, clarifies govt

    Supreme Court judges willing to take the vaccine for Covid-19 are not given a choice between Covaxin and Covishield, the health ministry said. The vaccination will take place entirely through the Co-Win platform, it said. The judges will be given jabs at the government facility within the Court which would be a CGHS dispensary, it said.

    Earlier, it was reported that the judges of the apex court would get the option to choose between Covaxin or Covishield vaccines. The vaccination for SC judges and their family members will begin on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Retired judges of the Court and their family members too, will receive the jabs on the same day. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in February agreed to hear a PIL seeking inclusion of judges, judicial staff and lawyers in the priority category for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers SII, Bharat Biotech, says report

    A Chinese state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are being used in the country's immunisation campaign, cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma told Reuters. Rivals China and India have both sold or gifted COVID-19 shots to many countries. India produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold in the world.

    Goldman Sachs-backed Cyfirma, based in Singapore and Tokyo, said Chinese hacking group APT10, also known as Stone Panda, had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker.  "The real motivation here is actually exfiltrating intellectual property and getting competitive advantage over Indian pharmaceutical companies," said Cyfirma Chief Executive Kumar Ritesh, formerly a top cyber official with British foreign intelligence agency MI6.

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Schools in Kashmir reopen after remaining shut for a year due to COVID-19

    Government and private higher secondary schools reopened in Kashmir valley on Monday after a gap of nearly one year following COVID-19-induced shutdown and three months of winter vacations. Teachers and students were elated as they were going to interact with each other after a very long time. In 2019 when government abrogated the Article 370 and 35 A, schools were shut down due to unrest in the state and then the COVID-19 crisis followed after which students were attending their classes online.

    As per the order of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, higher secondary schools were asked to restart classes in two shifts and to follow proper COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and sanitisation. Ibrahim, a Student said, "I have not been to school for a year. Schools were shut after the abrogation of article 35 (A), then COVID-19 pandemic followed. I am very happy to see my teachers and friends after a long time".

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports no Covid-related death for first time in nearly a year

    West Bengal has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time since 22 March last year, the state's health department said. The total number of deaths in the state stand at 10,268, so far. The state's discharge rate has improved to 97.64% after recording 212 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of people recovered from Covid-19 in West Bengal stands at 5,61,755.

    The total number of coronavirus cases is now 5,75,316 after recording 198 new cases. It has so far tested 85,79,292 samples for COVID-19, including 16,014 since Sunday. Earlier, in February, West Bengal said it will make it essential for those arriving from certain states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from 27 February.

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Twitter tackles COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with labels, strike policy

    Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations. The social media network started promoting public health information before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. It also aimed to remove demonstrably false or misleading content about the virus that had the highest risk of causing harm.

    Since introducing its COVID-19 guidance, it said it had removed more than 8,400 tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts. With more and more people now looking for authoritative public health information about vaccines as programs were rolled out across the world, it said it would expand the guidance.

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipping to US, but new deliveries hinge on regulators

    Johnson & Johnson will ship nearly 4 million doses of its newly authorized single-dose COVID-19 vaccine around the United States this week, but a top executive said on Monday that the next round of deliveries is contingent on regulatory approvals at a new plant. The drugmaker expects to deliver another 16 million doses of the vaccine by the end of this month. But none is expected to go out next week.

    "Four million doses are already on trucks to different places in the U.S.," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview, noting that those doses came from a smaller plant already up and running. He said a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc has been preparing doses, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still needs to allow the companies to begin shipping them. "The FDA is looking at all the quality data and, hopefully, very quickly we'll be able to get approval to ship from that plant and then we get going."

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination starts, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries register on the Co-Win portal

    Amidst its struggle to contain the fresh resurgence of covid-19 cases, India on Monday rolled out the second phase of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination program, now extended to senior citizens and people aged 45 and over with co-morbidities. The first phase witnessed apparent hesitancy and thereby low uptake of the covid-19 vaccines among healthcare and frontline workers. With an unmet aim of vaccinating 30 million health and other frontline workers but achieving less than half the number, the second phase’s target is 27 million.

    According to the union health ministry’s provisional data, 25 Lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on Monday. Out of this, 24.5 Lakh are citizens and the rest are Healthcare Workers (HCW) and Frontline Workers (FLW). About 6.44 Lakh appointments were booked today by the citizen beneficiaries. A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Monday.

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Beneficiaries complained glitches in registration for vaccination on Co-WIN platform

    The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country faced glitches in registering beneficiaries on Monday as the government rolled out the second phase of the inoculation drive extending it to senior citizens and people aged 45 and over with co-morbidities.

    While the registration for the second phase opened at 9.00 AM, several beneficiaries reported issued that ranged from not getting an SMS or not getting a slot. According to the government, those eligible can register and then book an appointment for the jab, anytime and from anywhere, using the Co-WIN2.0 portal (www.cowin.gov.in) through apps such as the Arogya Setu.

    “When I opened the login page, I was not registered on app. That is why I was unable to verify mobile number. There was no new user registration option also. I somehow managed to register and an appointment was confirmed but details were not sent by the SMS," said Ramakant Sharma, a senior citizen based out of Lucknow.

  • March 02, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Inovio expects COVID-19 vaccine US trial data by early second quarter

    US vaccine developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it had completed Phase II enrolment for a mid-to-late stage US trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate and expects to report data early in the second quarter. Inovio said it was testing the impact of its vaccine candidate, IN0-4800, on new SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as developing next-generation Covid-19 vaccine candidates that could be tailored to known and unknown SARS-CoV-2 variants.

    "The pan-Covid candidate is designed to provide protection against the UK, South African and Brazilian stream as well as potentially the currently unknown SARS-CoV-2 variant," Inovio senior executive Kate Broderick said. The vaccine news did not boost Inovio shares, which were down 3% in extended trading. The company started developing the vaccine last year, but fell behind rivals who have already received US authorization, after the Food and Drug Administration put a portion of the U.S. study of IN0-4800 on hold, as it sought details on the vaccine delivery device.

  • March 02, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

    The drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by Donald Trump as a pandemic "game-changer", should not be used to prevent COVID-19 and has no meaningful effect on patients already infected, a World Health Organization expert panel said on Tuesday. The anti-inflammatory drug should not be used in the fight against the pandemic, the WHO's Guideline Development Group (GDG) expert panel wrote in the BMJ British medical journal, and is "not worthwhile" exploring in further research studies of possible COVID-19 treatments.

    This "strong recommendation", the experts said, is based on high-certainty evidence from six randomised controlled trials involving more than 6,000 participants both with and without known exposure to COVID-19. Former U.S. President Trump said last March that hydroxychloroquine could be a game-changer in the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he was taking it himself, even after the U.S. medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), advised that its efficacy and safety were unproven.

