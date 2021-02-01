MARKET NEWS

February 01, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka logs 522 fresh COVID-19 cases; 4 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 37 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 314th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,07,46,183 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,274 deaths. A total of 1,04,23,125 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,68,784 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1
.57 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.99 percent. Globally, more than 10 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 22.27 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 37 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 01, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses to European Union

    Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said Sunday. The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for before it announced a shortfall due to production problems, triggering a spat between AstraZeneca and the EU last week. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a call with seven vaccine makers Sunday that AstraZeneca will also begin deliveries one week sooner than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Local train services in Mumbai to resume for all commuters from today: Check all the details

    Local train services in Mumbai will resume for all the commuters from February 1. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, on January 29, announced in this regard after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters. Piyush Goyal said on Twitter, "My dear Mumbai citizens, for the convenience of all of you, the Mumbai local train will be started from February 1." After the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted.

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | 522 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths in Karnataka

    Karnataka reported 522 fresh COVID-19 cases and four related deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 9,39,387 and 12,217 respectively yesterday, the Health department said. The day also saw 465 patients being discharged after recovery, leaving 6,029 active cases. Cumulatively 9,39,387 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and this includes 12,217 deaths and 9,21,122 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Of the active cases, as many as 145 patients are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said. (PTI)

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | No COVID-19 fatality in Gujarat in a day after over 9 months

    For the first time after more than nine months, no COVID-19 fatality was reported in Gujarat in a single day yesterday, the state health department said. The state has been seeing a steady decline in new coronavirus positive cases since the last few weeks, with 316 infections being reported during the day, taking the overall tally to 2,61,540, the department said in a release.

  • February 01, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 314th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

