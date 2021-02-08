MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 08, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India exporting COVID-19 shots to 14 countries, set to meet 70% of world's needs, says Amit Shah

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 320th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 320th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,08,14,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,918 deaths. A total of 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,48,590 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.
37 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.5 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.96 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 53 lakh people have been s0 far given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: India exporting COVID-19 shots to 14 countries, set to meet 70% of world's needs, says Amit Shah
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 08, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India exporting COVID-19 shots to 14 countries, set to meet 70% of world's needs: Amit Shah

    India is set to fulfil 70% of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, adding that two vaccines are currently being exported to 14 countries. Speaking at the inauguration of a private medical college, Shah said: "India is set to fulfil 70% of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to 14 countries."

    He stated that 55 lakh people in the country have been given Covid-19 vaccine in the last 21 days and the Centre is working to expedite vaccination process. According to him, four more anti-Covid vaccines are in the pipeline. "India's line of treatment during the pandemic is being followed by 170-odd countries in the world," he said.

    "The big difference in the fight against Covid-19 was that in India, the central government, the state governments, doctors, health workers and 130 crore people together handled the situation, unlike other countries," Shah added. "Our (Covid-19) death rate is low and our recovery rate is the best," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared the country to handle the situation. He said that the Modi government has worked to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a-half years.

  • February 08, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AstraZeneca vaccine being tweaked to fight South Africa variant

    Developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine expect to have a modified jab to cope with the South Africa coronavirus variant by autumn, the vaccine's lead researcher said Sunday. Health officials in Britain are trying to contain the spread of the variant first identified in South Africa amid concerns that it is more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines. More than 100 cases of the South African variant have been found in the UK.

    Sarah Gilbert, lead researcher for the Oxford team, told the BBC on Sunday that “we have a version with the South African spike sequence in the works." “It looks very likely that we can have a new version ready to use in the autumn," she added. Her comments came as Oxford University said that early data from a small study suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers only “minimal protection" against mild disease caused by the South Africa variant. The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, involved 2,000 people, most of whom were young and healthy. The volunteers' average age was 31.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 08, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | France begins distributing AstraZeneca COVID vaccine amid UK variant warning

    France began distributing the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday as epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet warned the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 -- first identified in the UK - could be dominant in the country by March. "Between January 7-8, [the B.1.1.7 Variant] accounted for 3.3 per cent of new contaminations; on January 27, it was 14 per cent according to preliminary results from the second flash study," Fontanet, who is also a member of the Scientific Council advising the French government on the pandemic, said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche quoted by CNN.

    "This progression confirms it is 50 to 60 per cent more transmissible than the 2020 virus. If we continue on this trajectory, with an R number of 1.5 for the English variant, we will reach 30-35 per cent by mid-February and the number of hospital admissions will be around 2,000 a day. This variant will become dominant around March 1," he added. CNN reported that the warning comes after an announcement by the French Ministry of Health on Saturday that the first shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been delivered to healthcare professionals.

  • February 08, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India now 3rd topmost country to give highest doses of vaccine

    India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India. The ministry said 12 states in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

    Till February 7, 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh beneficiaries have received thevaccine under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers, the ministry said. In a span of 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. Also, a total1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far.

  • February 08, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Business confidence improves with rollout of vaccines: NCAER

    The Business Confidence Index (BCI) developed by the Delhi-based economic think tank NCAER rose 29.6 per cent between second and third quarter of the current financial year on the back of rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in different countries, including India. The proportion of respondents expecting that ''overall economic conditions will improve in the next six months'' increased by 4.8 percentage points, from 29.8 per cent in 2020–21:Q2 to 34.6 per cent in 2020–21:Q3, said the NCAER''s Business Expectations Survey (BES).

    The proportion of respondents expecting that the ''financial position of firms will improve in the next six months'' increased by 3.1 percentage points, from 27.7 per cent in 2020–21:Q2 to 30.8 per cent in 2020–21:Q3. The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said the BES findings are based on responses from 500 firms.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 08, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | More than 58 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across India: Government

    The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against coronavirus crossed the 58 lakh-mark on the twenty third day of the countrywide inoculation program, the Union Health Ministry. 

  • February 08, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Hungary approves Sputnik V vaccine

    The National Public Health Center, Hungary's top regulatory body, approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use. The Center concluded the official study, and arrived at the conclusion that the vaccine complies with quality requirements and can be administered on humans, reported Russian news agency TASS.

  • February 08, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tom Hanks' COVID-19 diagnosis shaped public perception of virus: Study

    When award-winning actor Tom Hanks announced his Covid-19 diagnosis last year, many Americans were still learning about the virus and its severity. However, Hanks' social media posts shaped people's behaviour toward the virus, a new study suggests. The researchers, including Jessica Gall Myrick from the Pennsylvania State University in the US, surveyed around 700 people about their attitudes and behaviours toward the virus the day after Hanks posted the news on social media on March 11, 2020.

    Just under 90 per cent of the people surveyed had heard about Hanks' social media posts saying he contracted the virus, and approximately half of that group reported it changed their attitudes and behaviours. "There is a growing body of research about how celebrity behaviour and social media posts can affect public health," Myrick said in the study published in the journal Health Communication.

    "Celebrities can have a huge reach, often more so than typical scientists or doctors or the health department. If they are encouraging positive health behaviour change, then it can serve as a de facto public health intervention," Myrick added.

  • February 08, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 320th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.