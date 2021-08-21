Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam logs 708 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mizoram govt extends partial lockdown in Aizawl till September 4
The Mizoram government on Friday extended the partial lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain Covid-related restrictions in other parts of the state till September 4 with a few relaxations in the curbs. The extension was announced as the restrictions, imposed on August 15, were scheduled to expire on Saturday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 1,667 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, 24 deaths
Tamil Nadu logged 1,667 COVID-19 infections yesterday, pushing the overall caseload to 25,97,603, while 24 deaths took the toll to 34,663. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 1,887 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,43,319, leaving 19,621 active infections, a health department bulletin said. Twenty seven districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts. All those who succumbed to the virus had comorbidities, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D gets emergency use approval in India
Zydus Cadila's indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D was granted the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the drug regulator yesterday, making it the first vaccine to be administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12-18 years in the country, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said. Describing the development as a momentous feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. According to the CoWIN portal, over 57.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australia reports record COVID-19 cases as police block Sydney protest
Australian police patrolled the streets and blocked transport into the centre of Sydney today to prevent a planned anti-lockdown protest as the country reported a record high daily number of new COVID-19 infections. Officials reported a total of 886 cases in New South Wales and Victoria states, with the vast bulk in Sydney, which is the epicentre of the Delta variant-fuelled outbreak. With other states and territories still to report daily numbers, new infections have already exceeded the previous single-day high for the pandemic of 754 cases on Thursday.
"We are in a very serious situation here in New South Wales," state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said. "There is no time now to be selfish, it's time to think of the broader community and your families." (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 708 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,83,458 yesterday as 708 more people tested positive for the infection deaths, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,551, a health bulletin said. The state now has 6,910 active cases, while 569,650 people have recovered so far, including 734 in the last 24 hours. Assam has tested over 2.08 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including slightly more than one lakh on the day, the bulletin said. The state has inoculated 1.53 crore people to date, including 26.86 lakh on the day. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Must adopt multifold strategies to prevent third COVID wave: J&K LG
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasised on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third COVID-19 wave from occurring, an official spokesperson said yesterday. The LG chaired a weekly meeting with the COVID Task Force, SSPs, and reviewed the OVID response and containment measures of the districts' administrations. Emphasising on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third wave, the Lt Governor passed specific directions for further enhancing the testing and tracing in the coming days, the spokesman said. Maximum vaccination, continuously analysing the situation, strict adherence to COVID protocols, and enforcement of containment measures should be the focus area of the administration at all levels to tackle future health challenges, the Lt Governor said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 758 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more fatalities
West Bengal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, which took the toll to 18,346, a health department bulletin has said. The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,41,747 as 758 more people tested positive for the infection, it has said. At least 767 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,13,766. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.19 percent. West Bengal now has 9,635 active cases, the bulletin has said. (PTI)
