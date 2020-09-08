Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 08, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh reports 2,017 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 47,280
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 42.04 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 77.3 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 169th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 42,04,613 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 71,642 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.3 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.72 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.90 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Chhattisgarh adds 2,017 COVID-19 cases
Assam reports 2,785 COVID-19 cases
Pune's COVID-19 tally nears 2 lakh mark
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to September 7 with 10,98,621 samples being tested on Monday.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The World Health Organization is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser has said. “India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard,” Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva. “We would welcome Indian participation ...India has extensive experience (with vaccines).”
Read the full article here
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 9,23,641 with the addition of 16,429 cases; 423 deaths take the toll to 27,027: State health department.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh adds 2,017 COVID-19 cases; Congress leader tests positive
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case count rose to 47,280 with 2,017 more people, including the state Congress chief, testing positive yesterday while the death toll climbed to 395 after 15 more people succumbed to the infection and co-morbidities, a health official said. The state also witnessed the highest number of patients being discharged in a single day at 979, he added. So far, 22,177 patients have recovered from the infection since the first case reported in March, leaving the state with 24,708 active cases, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE Updates | Nagaland announces further relaxations in COVID-19-related restrictions
The Nagaland government yesterday announced a slew of relaxations, including in isolation norms for those coming to the state from other parts of the country and agricultural activities. The decision was taken at a meeting of the High Powered Committee on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio after thoroughly considering the need to boost economic activities and restart construction works, especially that of the four-lane National Highway-29, minister Neiba Kronu said. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 29 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 1,940
Twenty-nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the state's tally to 1,940, an official said yesterday. Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from East Sikkim and 11 from West Sikkim districts, state Information, Education and Communication officer Sonam Bhutia said.
The Himalayan state now has 538 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,396 people have recovered from the disease and six died. (PTI)
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates | French COVID-19 cases and death toll mounts
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose again compared with the previous day, as did the death toll, as the country battles to contain a likely second wave of the virus. The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to reach a total of 3,28,980, the French health ministry said yesterday. The number of deaths also rose by 25 over the last 24 hours to 30,726. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE Updates | Mizoram reported nine COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 1,123 including 732 discharges and 391 active cases. No death due to the disease has been reported in the state so far: State Health Department (ANI)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
The prospect of a vaccine to shield Americans from coronavirus infection emerged yesterday as a point of contention in the White House race as President Donald Trump accused Democrats of disparaging for political gain on a vaccine he repeatedly has said could be available before the election.
It's so dangerous for our country, what they say, but the vaccine will be very safe and very effective, the president pledged at a White House news conference. (AP)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Aggressive measures towards early identification, prompt and effective treatment, and enhanced clinical skills of ICU doctors have actively led to the progressive enhancement of India's total recoveries.: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare