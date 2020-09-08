Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh reports 2,017 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 47,280

Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign

The prospect of a vaccine to shield Americans from coronavirus infection emerged yesterday as a point of contention in the White House race as President Donald Trump accused Democrats of disparaging for political gain on a vaccine he repeatedly has said could be available before the election.

It's so dangerous for our country, what they say, but the vaccine will be very safe and very effective, the president pledged at a White House news conference. (AP)