Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 20, 2020 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1.25 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 27.6 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 150th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 27,67,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52,889 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 73 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.22 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.81 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 67,122; toll mounts to 372
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload yesterday went up to 67,122 with 2,589 people testing positive, while the death toll rose to 372 after 10 patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.
The state also registered recovery of 1,621 patients taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease to 46,936, which is 69.92 per cent of the total cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | With 3,169 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal's tally rises to 1.25 lakh
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1.25 lakh yesterday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.
The recovery rate in the state improved to 75.9 percent after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since August 18, it said in a bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 95,663, according to news agency PTI.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 27,67,273. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 20,37,870 patients have recovered, 52,889 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,76,514. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.22 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 7.81 lakh.
With over 55.03 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 150th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.