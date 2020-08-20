Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1.25 lakh

Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 67,122; toll mounts to 372

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload yesterday went up to 67,122 with 2,589 people testing positive, while the death toll rose to 372 after 10 patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The state also registered recovery of 1,621 patients taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease to 46,936, which is 69.92 per cent of the total cases. (Input from PTI)