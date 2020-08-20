Coronavirus wrap August 20 | 29% of Delhi population exposed to COVID-19; Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive

India has recorded more than 28.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 53,866 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.8 lakh are active cases while nearly 21 lakh have recovered.

With more than 6.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a series of emergency measures, including the extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7pm to 5am in all the 167 cities/towns of the state from tomorrow. The CM also ordered a ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31. Government and private offices will work at 50 percent capacity till the end of this month, he said.

>> Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that antibodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 percent of people in the latest sero-prevalence survey in the national capital.

>> There may be at least six lakh people in Hyderabad who have been infected by the new coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation, a study conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology said.

>> Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being admitted to a hospital on doctor's advice.

>> At least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest, Dr A Velumani, the head of Thyrocare said.

>> To minimise the spread of COVID-19 in eye care facilities, the Health Ministry issued guidelines that encourage teleconsultations and following an appointment system for those needing investigations and procedures.