Aug 12, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports record single-day spike of 1,217 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 54,887
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 22.68 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 69.8 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 142nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 22,68,675 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 45,257 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 69.80 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway.Globally, there have been over 2.20 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.38 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Rajasthan reports record single-day spike of 1,217 COVID-19 cases
Worldwide COVID-19 cases top 20 million
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | The police have registered FIRs against three hukkah bar joints in north west Delhi's Rohini which were found operational in violation of COVID-19 norms, officials told news agency PTI. The police also arrested 103 people, including staff and managers of these joints, during a raid.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | Jharkhand registers 591 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,469 yesterday as 591 more people tested positive for the infection, while three more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 194, a government bulletin said.
The fresh infections have taken the total number of active cases in the state to 8,720, while 10,555 people have recovered from the infection so far, it said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports record single-day spike of 1,217 COVID-19 cases
Rajasthan yesterday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,217 COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths due to the disease.
The death toll due to the infection has mounted to 811, while the tally has reached 54,887.
So far, 37,761 patients have been discharged after treatment. The state now has 13,677 active COVID-19 cases, a health department official said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official told news agency PTI. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on August 10.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 48,796 as 1,341 more people, including a ruling BJD MLA, tested positive for the infection, while 1,785 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.
Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 296, the official said. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Worldwide COVID-19 cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks
It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double.
The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections has climbed past 20 million, with more than half of them from just three countries: the US, India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The average number of new cases per day in the US has declined in recent weeks but is still running high at over 54,000, versus almost 59,000 in India and nearly 44,000 in Brazil. (AP)
