Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports record single-day spike of 1,217 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 54,887

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 142nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 22,68,675 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 45,257 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 69.80 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway.

Globally, there have been over 2.20 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.38 lakh people have died so far.