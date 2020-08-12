Coronavirus wrap August 12 | Union minister Shripad Naik tests positive; Highest single-day spike in Puducherry

Globally, more than 2.03 crore infections and over 7.41 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
India's COVID-19 tally increased by 60,963 to 23.2 lakh cases on August 12, with 46,091 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, Of these, more than 6.43 lakh are active cases, while over 16.39 lakh have recovered.
With 12,712 new infections, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with more than 5.48 lakh COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu followed with 3.14 lakh cases and Andhra Pradesh with 2.54 lakh cases.The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.
Here are all the latest updates:
>> Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Y Naik, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
>> National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 met for the first time on August 12 and deliberated on a strategy to ensure COVID-19 vaccines’ availability and its delivery mechanism, Union Health Ministry said.
>> The West Bengal government withdrew state-wide complete lockdown on August 28 and issued revised dates. It will now be observed on August 20, 21, 27 and 31, the state government said.
>> Puducherry witnessed the highest single-day spike so far with 481 cases.
>> Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive for COVID-19.
>> The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organisers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to opt for a multi-site athletes village instead of building single accommodation facility for players and officials.
>> Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru, tested negative and will be discharged on August 13, an official said.