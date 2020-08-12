Coronavirus wrap August 12 | Union minister Shripad Naik tests positive; Highest single-day spike in Puducherry

With 12,712 new infections, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with more than 5.48 lakh COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally increased by 60,963 to 23.2 lakh cases on August 12, with 46,091 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, Of these, more than 6.43 lakh are active cases, while over 16.39 lakh have recovered.

With 12,712 new infections, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with more than 5.48 lakh COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu followed with 3.14 lakh cases and Andhra Pradesh with 2.54 lakh cases.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.