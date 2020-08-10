Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh COVID-19 cases, 293 deaths

Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Gujarat's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,056 to 72,120

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 72,120, state health department said.

With 20 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 2,674 in the state, it said.

Gujarat now has 14,170 active cases. The condition of 76 patients critical, it said. A total of 29,604 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, which comes at 455.44 tests per day per million.