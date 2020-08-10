172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-news-live-updates-statewise-tally-delhi-pune-mumbai-maharashtra-symptoms-of-covid-19-positive-russia-coronavirus-vaccine-news-5671741.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Aug 10, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh COVID-19 cases, 293 deaths

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 22.1 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 69.3 percent.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 140th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 22,15,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 44,386 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 69.3 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 1.99 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.3 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
highlights

  • August 10, 2020 09:15 PM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla says India to have vaccine by December

    The country should have a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus by the end of this year, said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) - the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Poonawalla said starting December, the company will launch a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Read more here.

  • August 10, 2020 09:07 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | State Health Dept: With 11 deaths and 1,173 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state today till 8.30 pm, the total case tally rises to 53,670. 757 patients were discharged today. 

  • August 10, 2020 08:51 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Lockdown in Andaman and Nicobar Islands extended for one week from tomorrow; reduced number of flights and ships to operate. 

  • August 10, 2020 08:46 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 925 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths. The recovery rate in Mumbai district now stands at 78 percent while the overall growth rate of cases from August 3 to August 9 stands at 0.80 percent. The doubling rate in Mumbai is now at 87 days.

  • August 10, 2020 08:33 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Gujarat's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,056 to 72,120

    Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 72,120, state health department said.

    With 20 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 2,674 in the state, it said.

    Gujarat now has 14,170 active cases. The condition of 76 patients critical, it said. A total of 29,604 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, which comes at 455.44 tests per day per million.

  • August 10, 2020 08:12 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh LIVE Updates | 7,665 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 235525 including 87,773 active cases, 1,45,636 recoveries and 2,116 deaths. 

  • August 10, 2020 07:48 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Maharashtra has reported 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19 today and 293 deaths. Over 6,700 patients have also been discharged today after recovering from the virus. Recovery rate in the state now stands at 68.33 percent. 

  • August 10, 2020 07:43 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Virus-linked border moves raise fears on free travel in EU

    As European countries struggle to manage spikes in coronavirus cases, concern is mounting about a second wave of uncoordinated border restrictions within Europe that threatens the free movement of goods and people a foundation that the world's biggest trading bloc is built on.

    Despite repeated warnings about the dangers of unannounced checks, some countries have imposed new restrictions, or demanded that travelers quarantine, recalling the panic border closures after Europe's first outbreak emerged in Italy in February, blocking traffic and medical equipment.

    Beyond the economic impact of uncoordinated measures, experts fear that countries are becoming so used to lowering the gates at their frontiers as they see fit that the future of Europe's ID-check free travel zone known as the Schengen area is in real peril. (AP)

  • August 10, 2020 07:34 PM IST

    Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates | State Health Dept: 5,914 new COVID-19 positive cases and 114 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases now at 3,02,815 including 53,099 active cases, 2,44,675 discharges and 5,041 deaths.

