February 10, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No COVID-19 death in Delhi in last 24 hours, first time in 9 months

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.55 lakh deaths, have been recorded in India. Over 65 lakh people have been given their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 322nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.55 lakh deaths. A total of 1.05 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far. However, there are 1.43 lakh active cases. Indi
a's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.25 percent. Globally, over 10.68 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 23.38 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 65 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 10, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa halt
    India said on Tuesday said it had no concerns over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite South Africa putting it on hold, and ordered 10 million more doses of the shot for its own huge immunisation campaign.
    South Africa delayed use of the vaccine after researchers found it offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.
    India, with the highest number of infections after the United States, has yet to detect the South African variant and will continue to use the vaccine in an inoculation drive that has covered 6.3 million front-line workers since January 16.
    "Our vaccination programme is robust and valid, and I assure you that we are going ahead with it, not worried at the moment," Vinod Kumar Paul, a top Indian vaccine official, told a news conference. Read more here

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 12,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Tue in Delhi; highest in a day
    More than 12,700 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Tuesday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest single-day turnout by numbers till date, officials said. The turnout was over 70 percent, a marked improvement from the figures a day before -- 9,740 (54 percent turnout).
    Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil and defence staff, and DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs since the last couple of days. Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four days -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- have now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday.
    After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off on January 16, the inoculation drive picked up pace in the past few days. The targeted number for vaccination on February 9 was 15,100, officials said.
    "Today, 12,717 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in seven persons. This is the highest number (of people vaccinated) achieved in a day so far," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.
    Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and apprehensions related to adverse events. However, the government has maintained that no case of serious or severe AEFI reported till date is attributable to vaccination. Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at majority of the centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses are being given at the remaining facilities.
    The Delhi government had taken measures like counselling and formal phone calls to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered COVID-19 vaccine. The district-wise distribution of total seven AEFI cases on Monday was -- Central Delhi (1), North Delhi (2), South Delhi (4), according to the data shared by authorities.
    With low turnout of healthcare workers on the first two days of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, had recently said the exercise is voluntary and a matter of "personal decision" for people whether to get a shot or not, but all efforts are being made to boost their confidence. He had reiterated that this is a voluntary exercise and people are making their own decisions, as it's the initial phase. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 2.69 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 9
    A total of 65,28,210 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,34,616 sessions held till the evening of February 9, the 25th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.
    On February 9, 2,69,202 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6.30 pm through 7,860 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 1,02,941 were healthcare workers, while the other 1,66,261 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Twenty-five cases of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6:30 pm on the 25th day of the vaccination drive.
    According to the health ministry, India is the fastest country to reach 60 lakh vaccinations, achieving it in just 24 days. Read more here

  • February 10, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 1 lakh Assam health workers get Covid vaccine so far
    A total of 1,08,512 health workers in Assam have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far after 8,998 were inoculated on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.
    Covishield vaccine was administered to 8,301 beneficiaries at 211 session sites while 697 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 29 sites. No case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported during the day.
    Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the disease in the state on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,086, while 27 new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 2,17,256, the NHM bulletin said. The current death rate is 0.50 percent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.
    The 27 new cases include 15 from Dibrugarh and five from Kamrup Metropolitan district. The new cases were detected out of 16,486 tests with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent.
    The number of active cases in the state is currently 333. The total tests conducted so far have reached 66,03,122. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 17, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,490. Three other patients have migrated out of the state. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nagaland reports 6 more COVID-19 positive cases, tally rises to 12,166
    Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,166 after six more people tested positive for the virus, while three more persons recuperated, a health official said on Tuesday.
    "Six positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected today in Kohima. Also, three positive patients have recovered in Dimapur," the Minister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom, tweeted. The caseload includes 11,840 recovered people, he said.
    The state now has 88 active cases. Altogether 88 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, out of whom 10 had comorbidities, the director of Health and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. Another 150 patients have migrated to other states.
    Among the active cases three patients have mild and moderate symptoms, while 85 people are asymptomatic. Nagalands COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 percent, he said.
    Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,27,149 suspected COVID-19 samples, including 74,097 through RT-PCR, 37,204 through TrueNat and 15,848 through Rapid Antigen Test methods, Hangsing said.
    Meanwhile, with 816 beneficiaries vaccinated during the day, a total of 7,587 people, including 6,453 healthcare workers and 1,134 frontline workers from administration, police and other departments have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, State Immunization Officer Ritu Thurr, said. He added that no adverse events needing medical intervention have been reported till date after the vaccination. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 366 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 2 deaths
    Karnataka reported 366 new COVID-19 cases and two related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,43,212 and the toll to 12,241, the Health department said on Tuesday. Both the deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban.
    Out of the 366 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 195 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Bengaluru Urban continued to top districts in number of new cases reported with 195 infections; Dakshina Kannadawas was next with 29, Bengaluru Rural 20, Tumakuru 17 and Mysuru15, followed by others. 
    Cumulatively 9,43,212 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,241 deaths and 9,25,167 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,00,887, followed by Mysuru 53,639 and Ballari 39,183. 
    The day also saw 513 patients getting discharged after recovery. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,92,715, followed by Mysuru 52,416 and Ballari 38,546.
    Out of 5,785 active cases, 5,642 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 143 are in Intensive Care Units.
    A total of over 1,76,25,719 samples have been tested so far, out of which 60,485 were tested on Tuesday alone. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 186 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Punjab
    Eight more coronavirus fatalities pushed the toll to 5,661 in Punjab on Tuesday, while 186 fresh cases took the infection count to 1.75 lakh on Tuesday. There are 2,077 active cases and 212 more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 1.67 lakh, according to the state health bulletin
    The 186 new cases include 49 in SBS Nagar, 27 in Ludhiana and 25 in Mohali. Seven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 85 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
    A total of 46,25,667 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | No fresh death recorded after nine months in Delhi; CM congratulates Delhiites

    No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in the national capital on Tuesday after a gap of about nine months while 100 fresh cases were registered with the Arvind Kejriwal government asserting that "Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection". The last time zero fatality count was recorded in Delhi, was on May 11, as per the official data. The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,260, authorities said. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,35,797, over 3.42 lakh inoculated

    Odisha's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,35,797 yesterday with 105 new infections, a health department official said. The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 1,910 as no fresh fatality was reported since Monday, he said. The state also registered 108 recoveries taking the number of cured persons to 3,33,139, which is 99.20 percent of the caseload.
    At least 3,42,254 people, including 26,529 health care and frontline workers have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots across the state on the day. (PTI)

  • February 10, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

