Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Pune reports 3,291 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha has issued an advisory asking all COVID-19 treatment facilities to set up help desks and provide necessary information to family members of patients, after several people complained that their requests for details were being snubbed by the centres. The health and family welfare department, in its notification, said similar instructions were given to the medical facilities in the past, but "feedback from attendants and relatives of the patients clearly suggested that the directions were not followed". (PTI)