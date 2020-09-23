Live now
Sep 23, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Pune reports 3,291 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 55.6 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 184th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 55,62,663 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 88,935 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 80.1 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.14 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.68 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Pune reports 3,291 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As India rides the wave of very high testing, several States/Union Territories have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower positivity rate than the national average: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India's COVID-19 testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests. More than 6.5 crore total tests have been conducted across the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha has issued an advisory asking all COVID-19 treatment facilities to set up help desks and provide necessary information to family members of patients, after several people complained that their requests for details were being snubbed by the centres. The health and family welfare department, in its notification, said similar instructions were given to the medical facilities in the past, but "feedback from attendants and relatives of the patients clearly suggested that the directions were not followed". (PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Pune reports 3,291 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths
Pune district reported 3,291 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,57,797, while the death toll reached 5,870 after 96 people succumbed to the infection, an official told news agency PTI. A total of 1,614 people were discharged during the day.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam reports 2,073 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths
Assam reported 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths yesterday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Among the latest deaths, two happened in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Dibrugarh, Darrang, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Cachar, he said.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 184th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ begins on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.