February 11, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to do its best provide COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, says PM Modi to Justin Trudeau

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.55 lakh deaths, have been recorded in India. Over 66 lakh people have been given their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 323rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.55 lakh deaths. A total of 1.05 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far. However, there are 1.48 lakh active cases. India's
recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.71 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 23.45 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 66 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 11, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | India to do its best provide COVID-19 vaccine to Canada: PM Modi to Justin Trudeau

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada. "Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada," PM Modi said in a tweet.

    The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geopolitical issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like climate change and the economic impacts of the pandemic. "We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," he said.

    Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3.35 lakh, more than 3.61 lakh vaccinated

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3.35 lakh yesterday after 92 more people tested positive for the virus, while the number of people inoculated so far has reached 3.61 lakh, a health department official said.

    The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,910 as no new fatality was reported since February 9, the official said. (Input from PTI)

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.08 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.05 crore patients have recovered, 1.55 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 1.41 lakh.

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 10.71 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 23.45 lakh.

    With over 2.72 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • February 11, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 323rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 66 lakh beneficiaries have been given at least the first dose so far.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

