Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to do its best provide COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, says PM Modi to Justin Trudeau

February 11, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates | India to do its best provide COVID-19 vaccine to Canada: PM Modi to Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada. "Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geopolitical issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like climate change and the economic impacts of the pandemic. "We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," he said.

Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".