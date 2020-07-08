Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 08, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Assam at 13,336; United States’ tally at 30 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 7.19 lakh.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 106th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 7,19,665 cases, which includes 20,160 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 61.1 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.18 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.4 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | US withdrawal from WHO over claims of China influence to take effect July 2021: UN
The United States will leave the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 6, 2021, the United Nations said yesterday, after receiving notification of the decision by President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 30,01,143 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Brazil: 16,68,589 cases
> India: 7,19,665 cases
> Russia: 6,94,230 cases
> United Kingdom: 3,16,160 cases
> Peru: 3,09,278 cases
> Chile: 3,01,019 cases
> Spain: 2,69,984 cases
> Mexico: 2,61,750 cases
> Iran: 2,45,688 cases
(Sources: MoHFW India and Reuters tracker, as of 7.20 am IST on July 8)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States has crossed the 30 lakh-mark, according to a Reuters tracker. The current tally stands at 30,01,143, including 1.3 lakh deaths.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Meghalaya LIVE updates | May impose total lockdown if COVID-19 situation worsens: Meghalaya Deputy CM
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong yesterday said that the government may impose a total lockdown if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens.
With six more persons testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the total number of active cases in the state increased to 50. (Input from PTI)
A round-up of the most important interesting articles to help you jump start the day.
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Total COVID-19 cases in Assam up by 814 to 13,336
Assam reported two COVID-19 deaths yesterday, taking the toll to 16, while 814 new positive cases pushed the state's tally to 13,336, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of these 814 new cases, 588 are from Guwahati city under Kamrup Metropolitan district, which is under lockdown since June 28. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 7,19,665. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 4,39,948 patients have recovered, 20,160 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,59,557. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.18 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.4 lakh.
With over 30 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 106th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.