Noida's DLF Mall of India faces reopening delay after roof collapses

DLF Mall of India in Noida, one of India’s largest such commercial complexes, faces a potential delay in reopening after the coronavirus lockdown due to the collapse of the roof of its cinema hall.

A video and photos of the mall’s roof collapse leading to a rising cloud of dust, went viral on social media earlier on Wednesday.

The mall reopened in mid-June after the lockdown but shut down after a week. DLF is yet to comment about the roof collapse, reason for shutting the mall after it reopened in June and whether it now intends to shut the mall for an indefinite period.

The article will be updated with the company’s comments.

Noida police sources on condition of anonymity said no reports of any injuries or complaints have been received by their department.

Media reports said there were some structural issues with the central column of the mall and may take several months to rectify, they said.

Noida Authority officials, however, told Moneycontrol that no notice for structural deficiency has been issued by the planning department so far for closure of the mall.

DLF has also cancelled and vacated the nearby Noida Authority parking lot where it was paying close to Rs 70 lakh a month.

According to ICRA's research, mall operators have been significantly impacted due to the closure of operations for around three months. The increasing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, starting from mid-March 2020 and the resultant preventive measures taken by the Central and various state governments have severely affected retail mall operations.

Some mall operators have announced blanket deals for their retail tenants in their properties that include letting go of rents anywhere between 50 percent to 100 percent during the lockdown period but any prolonged mall closure and rent waivers are expected to lead to a decline in operating income of owners to the tune of 45 to 60 percent, an analysis by ICRA Research has said.