Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports 3,882 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises above 3.44 lakh

Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | 3,882 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 3.44 lakh

Delhi recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said.These fresh cases resulted from the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday alleged that the Centre was "doing politics" over the issue of plasma therapy, and said it should rather do more research on it to help people. (PTI)