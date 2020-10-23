Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 23, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports 3,882 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises above 3.44 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen above 77 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 89.2 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 214th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 77,06,946 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,16,616 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 89.2 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 4.15 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.35 lakh people have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
FDA approves first COVID-19 drug
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 to push 150-175 million more people into extreme poverty: UN expert
Between 150 million and 175 million more people will fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert said at the United Nations. Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter said that between 150 million and 175 million more people will fall into extreme poverty, due to the epic fallout from COVID-19. Schutter told the UN General Assembly Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) Wednesday as delegates raised concerns about the plight of the world's most vulnerable in a series of interactive dialogues. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment, higher testing also results in eventually lower COVID-19 positivity rate.: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity Rate is 7.81% and the daily figure is 3.8%. Several States and Union Territories are exhibiting positivity rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | 3,882 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 3.44 lakh
Delhi recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said.These fresh cases resulted from the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday alleged that the Centre was "doing politics" over the issue of plasma therapy, and said it should rather do more research on it to help people. (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | FDA approves first COVID-19 drug
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: Remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days from 15 days to 10 on average in a large study led by the US National Institutes of Health. (AP)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 214th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.