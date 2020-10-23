Cricket: England players agree 15% pay cut as pandemic hits ECB revenues

England's cricket players on central contracts have agreed to take a 15 percent pay cut for 12 months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on finances, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on October 23.

The pay cut is made up of match fees, win bonuses and retainers with the 12-month period starting from October 1. The agreement was reached between the ECB and the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP).

"We need to recognise that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time," England men's cricket managing director Ashley Giles said.

"We now want to build on this agreement and work together on a number of areas relating to player welfare, particularly mental health, which remains a high priority for all of us, as we continue to navigate a path through this pandemic."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

England batsmen Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley were among 12 players who were handed central test contracts while all-rounder Tom Curran's increment contract for white ball cricket was upgraded.

The ECB had previously said they had sustained losses of over 100 million pounds ($130.80 million) when professional cricket in the country was suspended for several months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The ECB had implemented short-term cost-cutting measures, including furloughing staff, significant pay reductions and a recruitment freeze at the onset of the financial crisis and said last month they were planning to make 62 positions redundant.

TEPP chairman Richard Bevan said the players had shown "great responsibility and unity with the wider game" in agreeing to take pay cuts during unprecedented times.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.