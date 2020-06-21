Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 4.1 lakh, death toll at 13,254
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4.1 lakh. India’s recovery rate is now around 54 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the eighty-ninth day of India's nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 4,10,461 cases, which includes 13,254 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'.Globally, there have been over 87.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.6 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 1,28,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (56,845) and Delhi (56,746).
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,69,451, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 13,254, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 4,10,461, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | The importance of Yoga in times of COVID-19
The focus of the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day, being celebrated today, is yoga with family, and at home
The message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered and wants people to understand is to keep fit, be active and positive during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.
Coronavirus South Korea LIVE updates | South Korea has reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 as health authorities struggle to contain a resurgence that's erasing some of the country's hard-won gains against the virus. Figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today brought the national caseload to 12,421 confirmed infections including 280 deaths. (AP)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Day of Yoga: COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system which gets strengthened on doing 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise. Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever.
“If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various ‘asanas' are there,” he said.
Coronavirus in the United States LIVE updates | Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'
US President Donald Trump yesterday told thousands of cheering supporters he had asked US officials to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus, calling it a "double-edged sword" that led to more cases being discovered.
Trump said the United States had now tested 25 million people, far more than other countries.
"When you do testing to that extent, you're gonna find more people you're gonna find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down, please," Trump told a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many supporters were not wearing face masks. (Reuters)