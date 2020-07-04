Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 04, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi's total confirmed cases crosses 94,000
Coronavirus News Live Updates: India has so far recorded over 6.25 lakh cases, which includes 18,213 deaths.
Coronavirus Live Updates: Today is the 102nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is the fourth most affected nation in world, and has so far recorded 6,25,544 cases, which includes 18,213 deaths, as per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 110.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 5.24 lakh people have died so far, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Read More
Read Less
Top
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The 44-year-old Johnson is the first driver in any NASCAR series to test positive and the news Friday evening cast a shadow over the historic NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader races coming up Saturday and Sunday. There was no indication any races would be affected.
Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson will not return until he is cleared by a physician. He was tested earlier Friday after his wife, Chani, tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms. Johnson is asymptomatic.
A 74-year-old woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in Goa, which has so far reported more than 1,500 positive cases, a senior official of the state health department said on Saturday.
The woman from Salcette tehsil in South Goa, who was admitted to ESI hospital after testing coronavirus positive, died on Friday night, the official said.
South Korea has reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus, continuing a weekslong resurgence as new clusters pop up in various parts of the country.
The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 13,030 infections, including 283 deaths.
The World Health Organisation's emergencies chief says “we need to put up a fight now” during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic rather than focusing on when a second wave might come.
Dr. Michael Ryan said the world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.
The ICMR has written to all states and UTs saying all private laboratories in their areas which intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based tests for COVID-19 be encouraged to apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing.
In a letter to all chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries, secretaries, commissioners and principal secretaries (Health and Family Welfare), Additional Director General of ICMR Dr G S Toteja said many of the labs are doing this test for the first time and in view of this, it is prudent to comply with NABL norms and obtain accreditation of private labs.
Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 283 as 1,892 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day spike so far in the state, pushed the tally to 20,462.
Out of the 1,892 fresh cases, 1,658 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the epicentre of the virus spread in the state, followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 56 cases.
As many as 365 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,799, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the new cases, 134 were reported from Guwahati city, which falls under Kamrup (Metro) district, where a complete lockdown has been imposed for 14 days from June 28.
Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "365 new #COVID19+ cases detected today. Out of total cases today, 134 were reported from Guwahati City. Take proper precautions and care to stay safe."
A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the US to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials said.
The 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness, the Georgia Department of Health said in a news release on Wednesday.
The dog was positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer and HIV, and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to revised guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Friday.
As per the revised norms issued by the Delhi health department, elderly people aged 60 and above, and having co-morbidities, can go for home isolation only after proper evaluation by a treating medical officer.
The patient should also download Aarogya Setu app on mobile and keep it active all the time, it said.
Police have registered FIRs against two COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district for jumping home-quarantine, officials said on Friday.
The duo are from the Bhoranj area of the district and the FIRs were registered under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for jumping home-quarantine guidelines despite being COVID-19-positive, the police said.