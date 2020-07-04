Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi's total confirmed cases crosses 94,000

Coronavirus Live Updates: Today is the 102nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is the fourth most affected nation in world, and has so far recorded 6,25,544 cases, which includes 18,213 deaths, as per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 110.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 5.24 lakh people have died so far, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.