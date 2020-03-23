App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Government raises cap on excise duty on petrol and diesel

On March 14, the Centre increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 a litre each

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay

The government has increased the cap on special additional excise duty  on petrol and diesel by Rs 18 and Rs 12 per litre, according to amendments passed in the Finance Bill.

The current cap on the same was Rs 10 for petrol and Rs 4 for diesel.

On March 14, the Centre increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 a litre each. An additional Re 1 per litre was also levied on both petrol and diesel under the road and infrastructure cess (RIC).

Close

The March 14 excise duty hike had reportedly helped the government collect over Rs 2,000 crore.

related news

Also Read: This may be the worst time for India's automobile industry

While the benefit of reduction of crude prices in the first quarter of 2020 has significantly gone to the consumer, the government has taken this step of increasing duty to raise some revenue in view of a tight fiscal situation. This would help in generating resources for the development of infrastructure.

The increase in excise duty would, in normal course, result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices. But, most of it is going to be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of the slump in international oil prices.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #diesel #petrol

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.