Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 22,854 new COVID-19 cases were reported (highest in last 76 days) in India, taking the country's tally above 1.12 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry’s March 11, 2021 update.

India reported 126 new deaths and 18,100 new recoveries in the previous 24-hour period, the latest numbers showed. As many as 2.56 crore beneficiaries have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine across India according to the March 11 update.

Active cases rose to 1.89 lakh with an increase of 4,628 cases on March 11. Maharashtra reported the most (over 1 lakh or 53 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (35,715) and Punjab (9,402).

Maharashtra also reported the most (13,659 or 60 percent) new cases in the 24-hour period, followed by Kerala (2,475), Punjab (1,393), Karnataka (760) and Gujarat (675). These five states accounted for 83 percent of all new cases reported in India during the period.

The state of Maharashtra further reported the most (54 or 43 percent) new deaths, followed by Punjab (17), Kerala (14), Chhattisgarh (8) and Karnataka (6). These five states accounted for 79 percent of all new deaths reported across the country during the period.

About 20 states and Union Territories -- Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh -- did not report any deaths during the previous day.

India’s recovery rate stood at 96.9 percent. Maharashtra recorded 9,913 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (4,192), Tamil Nadu (532), Punjab (496) and Gujarat (484).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 1,12,85,561 (1.12 crore) with 1,09,38,146 (1.09 crore) recoveries and 1,58,189 (1.58 lakh) deaths as per the March 11 update. The mortality rate in the country stood at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.1 percent). More than 7 lakh daily tests were reported on March 10 in the country, with more than 22.42 crore tests having been carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.