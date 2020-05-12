Coronavirus state-wise tally May 12: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 8,000

With 23,401 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,541), Tamil Nadu (8,002) and Delhi (7,233).
India has recorded 70,756 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,293 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 46,008 are active cases while 22,455 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
During his video conference with all chief ministers on May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that reduction of transmission rate of the virus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the "two-fold" challenges.
Indian Railways will resume passenger train services in a phased manner from May 12.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2018
|975
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|65
|34
|2
|5
|Bihar
|747
|377
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|174
|24
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|53
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7233
|2129
|73
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|8541
|2780
|513
|12
|Haryana
|730
|337
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|59
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|879
|427
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|160
|78
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|862
|426
|31
|17
|Kerala
|519
|489
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3785
|1747
|221
|20
|Maharashtra
|23401
|4786
|868
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|414
|85
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|12
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1877
|168
|31
|27
|Rajasthan
|3988
|2264
|113
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|8002
|2051
|53
|29
|Telangana
|1275
|800
|30
|30
|Tripura
|152
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|68
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3573
|1758
|80
|33
|West Bengal
|2063
|499
|190
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|70756#
|22455
|2293
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 41.7 lakh infections and over 2.86 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
