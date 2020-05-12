App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 12: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 8,000

With 23,401 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,541), Tamil Nadu (8,002) and Delhi (7,233).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 70,756 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,293 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 46,008 are active cases while 22,455 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

During his video conference with all chief ministers on May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that reduction of transmission rate of the virus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the "two-fold" challenges.

Indian Railways will resume passenger train services in a phased manner from May 12.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh201897545
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam65342
5Bihar7473776
6Chandigarh174242
7Chhattisgarh59530
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi7233212973
10Goa770
11Gujarat85412780513
12Haryana73033711
13Himachal Pradesh59392
14Jammu and Kashmir87942710
15Jharkhand160783
16Karnataka86242631
17Kerala5194894
18Ladakh42210
19Madhya Pradesh37851747221
20Maharashtra234014786868
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya13101
23Mizoram110
24Odisha414853
25Puducherry1260
26Punjab187716831
27Rajasthan39882264113
28Tamil Nadu8002205153
29Telangana127580030
30Tripura15220
31Uttarakhand68461
32Uttar Pradesh3573175880
33West Bengal2063499190
Total number of confirmed cases in India70756#224552293
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 41.7 lakh infections and over 2.86 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:09 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

