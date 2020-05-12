Coronavirus state-wise tally May 12: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 8,000

India has recorded 70,756 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,293 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 46,008 are active cases while 22,455 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 23,401 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,541), Tamil Nadu (8,002) and Delhi (7,233).

During his video conference with all chief ministers on May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that reduction of transmission rate of the virus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the "two-fold" challenges.

Indian Railways will resume passenger train services in a phased manner from May 12.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2018 975 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 65 34 2 5 Bihar 747 377 6 6 Chandigarh 174 24 2 7 Chhattisgarh 59 53 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 7233 2129 73 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8541 2780 513 12 Haryana 730 337 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 59 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 879 427 10 15 Jharkhand 160 78 3 16 Karnataka 862 426 31 17 Kerala 519 489 4 18 Ladakh 42 21 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3785 1747 221 20 Maharashtra 23401 4786 868 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 414 85 3 25 Puducherry 12 6 0 26 Punjab 1877 168 31 27 Rajasthan 3988 2264 113 28 Tamil Nadu 8002 2051 53 29 Telangana 1275 800 30 30 Tripura 152 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 68 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3573 1758 80 33 West Bengal 2063 499 190 Total number of confirmed cases in India 70756# 22455 2293 *(Including foreign nationals) **(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 41.7 lakh infections and over 2.86 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

