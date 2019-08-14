Construction of new Andhra capital at Amaravati halted as YSR govt reviews contracts

Construction of Andhra Pradesh’s new capital – Amaravati – has been halted after the new YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government stopped all payments and cancelled the sand mining policy. Construction across the state has also been impacted, The Indian Express has reported.

Construction of bungalows and apartments for ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), judges and government officials has been stopped as well.

The state secretariat, the High Court, and key government offices are currently working out of temporary locations in Vijayawada and Guntur.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, which came to power after the recent Assembly election, is reviewing some of the contracts awarded by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

Several projects sanctioned in the Amaravati Capital Region have come under the scanner.

Contracts on hold include those announced just before the election, worth over Rs 9,800 crore. These contracts are for a bridge connecting Vijayawada with Amaravati, a drinking water project, Vaikuntapuram Barrage and ring roads, among others.

Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, told the newspaper, “Till that probe is completed, all payments are kept on hold. Works that are completed above 50 per cent can continue but payments are temporarily halted.”

Some of the buildings in Amaravati are 70-75 percent complete. However, work has not been able to continue as payments of the previous quarter are pending.

