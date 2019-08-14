App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Construction of new Andhra capital at Amaravati halted as YSR govt reviews contracts

The state secretariat, the High Court, and key government offices are currently working out of temporary locations in Vijayawada and Guntur

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Construction of Andhra Pradesh’s new capital – Amaravati – has been halted after the new YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government stopped all payments and cancelled the sand mining policy. Construction across the state has also been impacted, The Indian Express has reported.

Construction of bungalows and apartments for ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), judges and government officials has been stopped as well.

The state secretariat, the High Court, and key government offices are currently working out of temporary locations in Vijayawada and Guntur.

Close

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, which came to power after the recent Assembly election, is reviewing some of the contracts awarded by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

related news

Several projects sanctioned in the Amaravati Capital Region have come under the scanner.

Contracts on hold include those announced just before the election, worth over Rs 9,800 crore. These contracts are for a bridge connecting Vijayawada with Amaravati, a drinking water project, Vaikuntapuram Barrage and ring roads, among others.

Also read: Opinion | Andhra Pradesh’s parochial policy will hurt national interest

Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, told the newspaper, “Till that probe is completed, all payments are kept on hold. Works that are completed above 50 per cent can continue but payments are temporarily halted.”

Some of the buildings in Amaravati are 70-75 percent complete. However, work has not been able to continue as payments of the previous quarter are pending.

Moneycontrol had reported in late July how the state government’s decision had raised concerns for Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Amaravati #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #YSRCP

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.