App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Come, collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Sushma Swaraj told Harish Salve an hour before passing away

Salve said Swaraj called him at night and insisted he meet her on August 7 to collect the ‘precious fee’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Harish Salve (left) at ICJ (File image)
Harish Salve (left) at ICJ (File image)

An hour before she passed away late on August 6, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had asked prominent lawyer Harish Salve to visit her on August 7 at 6.00 pm and collect his Re 1 fee, according to a Times Now report.

Salve had represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

"I spoke to her (Swaraj) at 8.50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation. She said you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your Re 1 for the case which you won. I said of course I have to come collect that precious fee. She said come tomorrow at 6 o'clock," Salve told the news channel.

Close

Salve said Swaraj called him at night and insisted he meet her on August 7 to collect the 'precious fee'.

related news

Also read | Swaraj's unfulfilled promise: Smriti Irani shares her last plan with 'Didi' that never happened

According to reports, Salve had charged only Re 1 to represent India against in the Jadhav case at the ICJ.

The international court had ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav and 'reconsider' the conviction and sentence awarded to him.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Swaraj, who was also the former Chief Minister of Delhi, passed away late on August 6 after suffering a heart attack. Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi following a heart attack in the evening of August 6.

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Follow the LIVE updates here

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 10:04 am

tags #Current Affairs #Harish Salve #India #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.