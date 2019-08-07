Come, collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Sushma Swaraj told Harish Salve an hour before passing away

An hour before she passed away late on August 6, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had asked prominent lawyer Harish Salve to visit her on August 7 at 6.00 pm and collect his Re 1 fee, according to a Times Now report.

Salve had represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

"I spoke to her (Swaraj) at 8.50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation. She said you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your Re 1 for the case which you won. I said of course I have to come collect that precious fee. She said come tomorrow at 6 o'clock," Salve told the news channel.

Salve said Swaraj called him at night and insisted he meet her on August 7 to collect the 'precious fee'.

According to reports, Salve had charged only Re 1 to represent India against in the Jadhav case at the ICJ.

The international court had ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav and 'reconsider' the conviction and sentence awarded to him.

Swaraj, who was also the former Chief Minister of Delhi, passed away late on August 6 after suffering a heart attack. Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi following a heart attack in the evening of August 6.