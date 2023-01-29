Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana; Muktsar reels at 2°C

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Muktsar reeling at a low of two degrees Celsius.

While Muktsar in Punjab registered a minimum temperature that was below normal, severe cold weather conditions also prevailed in other places, including Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius and Faridkot, a minimum of three degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius while Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Hisar which recorded a low of four degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani and Sirsa also reeled under severe cold weather conditions, recording respective minimum temperatures of 5.6 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.