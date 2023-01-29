English
    Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana; Muktsar reels at 2°C

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

    Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Muktsar reeling at a low of two degrees Celsius.

    While Muktsar in Punjab registered a minimum temperature that was below normal, severe cold weather conditions also prevailed in other places, including Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius and Faridkot, a minimum of three degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

    Gurdaspur recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius while Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

    Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.