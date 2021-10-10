MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Coal India nod to CMPDIL 10% divestment, listing proposal likely

The coal ministry, in a letter dated September 23, asked the miner to seek approval from its board for divestment of 10 per cent of paid-up capital in CMPDIL and subsequently listing on the bourses to tap the unlocked value of the subsidiary.

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
Coal- File Image

Coal- File Image

The board of Coal India Ltd is expected to give its nod to the Centre's proposal to divest 10 per cent of paid-up capital in the miner's subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL) and to list the consultancy arm on the bourses, official sources said on Sunday. If the proposal is approved by the Maharatna PSU, it will set a precedence to divest and list the miner's coal-producing subsidiaries, they said.

The coal ministry, in a letter dated September 23, asked the miner to seek approval from its board for divestment of 10 per cent of paid-up capital in CMPDIL and subsequently listing on the bourses to tap the unlocked value of the subsidiary. The next board meeting of Coal India Ltd is likely to be held this month but the date is yet to be finalised.

ALSO READ: Coal India board approves pre-feasibility report for aluminium project in Odisha

The coal sector unions, which are busy negotiating for the next round of wage agreements, have not put up any strong resistance against the proposal, and there is no plan for any strike, the sources said. "Under the present proposal, CMPDIL will continue to be a subsidiary. Being a non-coal producing arm, the number of employees of CMPDIL is very less than other subsidiaries. Moreover, officers are Coal India staffers and posted in deputation," a senior official told PTI.

Trade unions in the coal sector have been opposing any kind of divestment and had opposed an idea to separate CMPDIL from Coal India, a union leader said. "As of now, no concrete resistance plan on the Centre's proposal for CMPDIL has been finalised," the union leader said.

Close

Related stories

The miner's subsidiary was making profits for the last five years and its net worth as of March FY21 was at Rs 787.47 crore.
PTI
Tags: #CMPDIL #coal crisis #Coal India divestment #Coal India Ltd
first published: Oct 10, 2021 10:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.