you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

COAI says disappointed that relief for telecom did not figure in economic package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) on Sunday said the industry has been left "disappointed" that its long-standing demand for a cut in licence fee and other levies did not figure in measures and reforms announced by the government to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The booster measures announced on Sunday related to MGNREGS, healthcare and education, businesses, de-criminalisation of the Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises, and resources related to state governments.

COAI said it is still going through the fine print of the measures announced but added that it is disappointed that the crisis-ridden telecom sector that has demonstrated its ability to maintain connectivity and meet consumer demands for high data and traffic amid lockdown, did not figure specifically in the announcements made.

"We are disappointed, as were expecting that given the importance of the industry and the need for us to continue to invest in networks going forward...putting new cell towers, new fibre to provide the speeds that customer require, the fact that we are supporting additional areas like work from home...we expected some relief for the sector in terms of critical things that we had asked for," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI.

Coronavirus-triggered large-scale migration back to rural areas also means ensuring connectivity and scaling up to meet additional requirement of rural consumers by bolstering networks, he said.

"We have been asking for big-ticket items like rationalisation of licence fee and spectrum usage charges....because you have to get liquidity into the industry...we are surprised that what the industry has shown as necessity of networks would not be translated into assistance for the industry to ensure its orderly growth. That said, we are still hoping that the Government will consider our request," he said.

Apart from seeking reduction in statutory levies, the telecom industry has unutilised GST input tax credit over Rs 35,000 crore for which the sector has repeatedly demanded refund.

First Published on May 17, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Cellular Operators Association of India #coronavirus #India

