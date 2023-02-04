English
    CM Arvind Kejriwal makes fresh appeal to LG to allow Finland visit of Delhi school teachers

    He made the request in a tweet in Hindi, issued soon after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off the first batch of 36 state government school principals for a visit to Singapore for professional training.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made a fresh plea to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena to allow teachers of city government-run schools to visit Finland for a training programme.

    He made the request in a tweet in Hindi, issued soon after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off the first batch of 36 state government school principals for a visit to Singapore for professional training.

    ”A batch of 36 principals have left today for Singapore for training. This is for the better future of children of Punjab. I request the LG to allow Delhi teachers to go to Finland for training. Why do you hate teachers and children of Delhi?” tweeted Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in power in Punjab.

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 12 had alleged that the LG had barred the school teachers from travelling to Finland for their training, adding a new flashpoint in the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and Saxena.