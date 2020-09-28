CLAT 2020: SC lets one COVID-19-affected student appear for test

The Supreme Court, on September 28, allowed one Coronavirus-affected candidate to appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 in an isolation room.

CLAT 2020, scheduled for September 28, is the entrance exam for entry into the 22 law universities of the country.

Responding to a petition filed by an COVID-19 affected law aspirant, an SC bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that only this one student will be allowed to appear for CLAT 2020 via an isolation room.

The apex court in its final order has said that the one student will be permitted to take the examination in a separate isolation room. Arrangements for this will have to made by the examination authorities.

The court order also said that the applicant has to enter the examination after all the other candidates and will leave the examination centre first.

Advocate Sumit Chander, appearing for the petitioners, requested the apex court to pass a similar order for all the students. However, Justice Bhushan said that an order could not be passed for everyone at this stage since the exam is scheduled shortly.

SC said that the order would be uploaded by 12 pm so that the examination authorities could make the necessary arrangements for the student. This student will give the exam at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Close to 78,000 candidates have registered for CLAT 2020, The apex court earlier said.

The Supreme Court said on September 21 that the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru had to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for admission as the NLAT 2020 result was not valid.

The apex court added that the CLAT 2020 would be conducted as per procedure to ensure that NLSIU could go ahead with its admissions. This means that NLAT 2020, conducted on September 12, will be not valid for admissions into NLSIU.