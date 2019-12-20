Citizenship Act Protest Live: BHIM Army leads protest at Jama Masjid in Delhi, RAF deployed near Jafrabad

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been gaining momentum across India.

After protests turned violent in Lucknow and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on December 19, mobile internet and text messaging services of all telecom operators remained suspended in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

However, in Assam, the mobile services resumed on December 20, ten days after they were suspended in view of anti-CAA protests getting aggressive in the north-eastern state.