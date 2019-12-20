Live now
Citizenship Act Protest Live: BHIM Army leads protest at Jama Masjid in Delhi, RAF deployed near Jafrabad
LIVE updates of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across India
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been gaining momentum across India.
After protests turned violent in Lucknow and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on December 19, mobile internet and text messaging services of all telecom operators remained suspended in Lucknow and other parts of the state.However, in Assam, the mobile services resumed on December 20, ten days after they were suspended in view of anti-CAA protests getting aggressive in the north-eastern state.
Delhi: Police conducts flag march in Seelampur.
VP Surya, DCP Northeast Delhi says,"There's peace in area today. 10 companies of paramilitary forces deployed and 1500 other security personnel also present in the sensitive areas here. Drones also being used to monitor the situation."
Karnataka: Section144 of CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) is imposed in Kodagu, many shops shut. (ANI)
Update: BHIM army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to lead the protests from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
At least 25,000 gathered at Jama Masjid, CNN News18 has reported.
Security has been beefed. Metro stations in the vicinity have been shut.
Update: BHIM Army is leading a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. Security has been heightened in the area in view of the protests.
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also present at the protest. He was denied permission to hold the protests earlier.
Update: Security tightened, sufficient force has been deployed including CRPF & RAF in the northeast district. We've had meetings with locals & deployed drones & anti-riot gears to deal with any situation: Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Delhi Police.
JUST IN: Karnataka High Court pulls up BJP, questions imposition of Section 144. "Will you ban each & every protest?" Karnataka HC asks the govt, news reports stated.
Update: Internet services remained suspended for at least part of the day at various places, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Sambhal, Mau and Azamgarh districts. Section 144 of the CrPc, which bans assembly of people, was already in force in the entire state for several days. Late at the night, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered suspension of mobile internet, SMS services till Saturday noon following violent protests.
No fresh violence reported from Bengal
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful with no fresh incident of violence over the amended Citizenship Act reported so far on Friday, police said. Vigil has been stepped up by the police in several parts of the state to prevent any untoward incident during religious gathering of a particular community on Friday afternoon. Senior IPS officers of Kolkata Police are likely to meet community leaders in various divisions of the city police. The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law.