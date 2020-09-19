172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|chinese-woman-nepalese-associate-held-for-paying-money-to-scribe-for-sensitive-information-delhi-police-5860521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Chinese woman, Nepalese associate held for paying money to scribe for sensitive information': Delhi Police

"Huge number of mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating/sensitive material have been recovered," the police said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi Police on September 19 said it has arrested a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate, and claimed that they were paying huge amounts of money to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma for allegedly passing sensitive information to "Chinese intelligence".

"Special Cell has arrested a freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma, for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. One Chinese lady and her Nepalese associate have also been arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Chinese intelligence tasked the journalist for conveying sensitive information in lieu of large amounts of money.

"Huge number of mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating/sensitive material have been recovered," the police said.

Close

Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

"He was found to be in possession of some classified defence-related documents. The investigation is in progress and further details will be shared in due course," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav had said on Friday.
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.