App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China admits it suffered casualties during Galwan Valley clash, refuses to divulge numbers

"Casualties among the Chinese army were not very heavy,” Deputy Director-General of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, He Xiangqi, told a group of diplomats

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

China said it did not suffer heavy casualties in the violent clash with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15. Beijing has not revealed the number of fatalities because 'comparison could stir up hostility', a top Chinese official reportedly told foreign diplomats on June 24.

Speaking to a select group of diplomats at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Deputy Director-General of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, He Xiangqi, said, "Casualties among Chinese army were not very heavy." He said China did not reveal casualty numbers because Beijing does not want to 'stir up sentiments'.

"China does not want the media to play up the number of casualties on Chinese side. It is time for India and China to find ways to de-escalate and restore stability,” He said at the briefing, sources told Hindustan Times.

Close

Until now, China had maintained silence on the number of casualties. Indian lost 20 soldiers during the violent clash.

related news

China on June 24 again blamed India for the Galwan Valley clash. Launching a tirade against India, China's foreign and defence ministries alleged that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian media were spreading lies about the clash.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said, "Early morning on May 6, India’s border troops under the guise of darkness, trespassed into China’s territory and provoked the incident. China’s troops had to take necessary measures to strengthen their response and their management of border areas."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:47 pm

tags #China #Galwan valley #India #India China border news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus wrap June 24: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in number of cases; West Bengal extends lockdown

Coronavirus wrap June 24: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in number of cases; West Bengal extends lockdown

US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely: Mike Pompeo

US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely: Mike Pompeo

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.