China admits it suffered casualties during Galwan Valley clash, refuses to divulge numbers

China said it did not suffer heavy casualties in the violent clash with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15. Beijing has not revealed the number of fatalities because 'comparison could stir up hostility', a top Chinese official reportedly told foreign diplomats on June 24.

Speaking to a select group of diplomats at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Deputy Director-General of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, He Xiangqi, said, "Casualties among Chinese army were not very heavy." He said China did not reveal casualty numbers because Beijing does not want to 'stir up sentiments'.

"China does not want the media to play up the number of casualties on Chinese side. It is time for India and China to find ways to de-escalate and restore stability,” He said at the briefing, sources told Hindustan Times.

Until now, China had maintained silence on the number of casualties. Indian lost 20 soldiers during the violent clash.

China on June 24 again blamed India for the Galwan Valley clash. Launching a tirade against India, China's foreign and defence ministries alleged that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian media were spreading lies about the clash.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said, "Early morning on May 6, India’s border troops under the guise of darkness, trespassed into China’s territory and provoked the incident. China’s troops had to take necessary measures to strengthen their response and their management of border areas."