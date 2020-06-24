App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension | Beijing claims MEA 'spreading lies', says New Delhi provoked Galwan Valley clash

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

China on Wednesday blamed India for the Galwan Valley clash, which took place 0n June 15 and killed at least 20 Indian soldiers. Launching a tirade against India, China's foreign and defence ministries alleged that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian media were spreading lies about the clash.

The two Chinese ministries criticised New Delhi for "violating bilateral agreements, international rules and provoking the clash." The violent clash left 20 Indian army soldiers dead and reportedly caused an unspecified number of casualties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), reported Hindustan Times.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said, "Early morning on May 6, India’s border troops under the guise of darkness, trespassed into China’s territory and provoked the incident. China’s troops had to take necessary measures to strengthen their response and their management of the border areas."

Close

When asked why China is repeating its stand on the incident, Zhao said, "My statement is meant to clarify the whole situation, tell the truth to everyone. We made the statement because the MEA in India and also Indian media have made some false reports.”

related news

Meanwhile, Defence Ministry Spokesman Col Wu Qian said the two defence ministers are negotiating on the phone.  "The two sides held a second military-level meeting on June 22 to exchange in-depth views on controlling tensions and maintaining peace and stability in the border areas," he said.

"China and India are important neighbours to each other. Maintaining a peaceful and tranquil border region is in the common interests of both sides and requires common efforts as well," Wu said. "We hope that India will work with China, follow faithfully the important consensus reached between the two leaders, abide by the agreements reached between the two governments, and properly handle relevant issues through dialogue and negotiation on various levels," he added.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions, and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the border row.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #China #Galwan valley #India #India China border news

