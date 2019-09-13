App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2: NASA helping ISRO establish communication with lander Vikram

The US space agency’s DSN operator Richard Stephenson also confirmed that the network is helping secure a communication link with the lander

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is sending radio signals to Vikram lander, reports news agency IANS. The move will help Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) establish communication with Chandrayaan 2’s moon lander Vikram and rover Pragyan housed inside it.

ISRO is making all possible efforts to re-establish contact with Vikram, which has a mission life of one lunar day. One lunar day equals to 14 earth days.

According to the report, ISRO is trying to establish the link with the lander with its Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu near Bengaluru.

Astronomer Scott Tilley, who found American weather satellite IMAGE in 2018 that was considered to be lost, said NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) has been beaming the radio frequency to the lander.

His station will continue to monitor for signals from the lander as long as the DSN continues to search for it, said the amateur astronomer. However, he added that chances of his amateur station hearing a potential signal from Vikram are slim.

The US space agency’s DSN operator Richard Stephenson also confirmed on Twitter that the network is helping secure a communication link with the lander.

Earlier, the US space agency had reportedly said it will share before and after images of the location where the moon lander made a hard-landing.

"NASA will share any before and after flyover imagery of the area around the targeted Chandrayaan-2 Vikram landing site to support analysis by ISRO," NASA's spokesman told The New York Times.

ISRO has so far not released any images of Vikram's landing site. Besides Chandrayaan 2's own orbiter, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is also revolving around Moon. NASA’s orbiter is scheduled to pass over the region on September 17.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Current Affairs #India #science #world

