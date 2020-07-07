App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to come up with SOPs for shooting films in India in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: Prakash Javadekar

Speaking at the inauguration of 'FICCI FRAMES 2020, a convention on the business of entertainment, Javadekar said all stakeholders need to work together to make progress and harness the soft power of India -- media and entertainment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the film industry stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on July 7 said the government is coming up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for shooting films in India and is also set to provide incentives for production to accelerate restarting of film-making.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'FICCI FRAMES 2020, a convention on the business of entertainment, Javadekar said all stakeholders need to work together to make progress and harness the soft power of India — media and entertainment.

"The government is coming up with a standard operating procedure for shooting films in India in the light of the pandemic," the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

"Further, to accelerate the restart of film-making that had come to a standstill as a result of COVID-19, it is also coming up with incentives of production in all sectors, including TV serials, film-making, co-production, animation, gaming. We will be announcing these measures shortly," he said.

Javadekar also said more than 80 foreign film producers have taken advantage of the film facilitation office. They have got a single window clearance for shooting their films in India, Javadekar said.

He said the discussions at 'FICCI FRAMES' would certainly throw up new and innovative ideas that can be acted upon.

Virtual inaugurations are the new normal and those virtual spaces are the new places for real partnerships, Javadekar said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Entertainment #India #Indian film industry #Prakash Javadekar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.