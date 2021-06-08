MARKET NEWS

Centre sanctions Rs 700 crore for double-lane tunnel in Mussoorie

The 2.74-km double-lane tunnel is to be built between Mussoorie's Mall Road and the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy along National Highway 707A.

PTI
June 08, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 700 crore for the construction of a double-lane tunnel in Mussoorie to decongest traffic in the Queen of Hills. The 2.74-km double-lane tunnel is to be built between Mussoorie's Mall Road and the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy along National Highway 707A.

The information was shared by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari through a tweet. Thanking the Union minister for sanctioning the amount for the project, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the construction of the tunnel will not only ease the traffic in Mussoorie, but also help in relief-and-rescue operations in case of a disaster.

It will also improve connectivity to the tribal-dominated Jaunsar Bawar area and help in its development, he said. Rawat met Gadkari in Delhi on Monday to request him to clear the amount for the project.
PTI
TAGS: #Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy #Mussoorie #Nitin Gadkari #Tirath Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand
first published: Jun 8, 2021 10:16 pm

