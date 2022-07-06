Centre, Assam govt working together to minimise people's problems during floods: PM

Source: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Centre and the Assam government are working together to minimise the problems faced by people during the ongoing floods in the state.

While virtually inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Assamese newspaper ’Agradoot’, he said the state and its people are struggling due to the devastating floods this year, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team are working hard to provide succour to the affected people.

”I have been regularly speaking with the CM and others. I want to assure the people of Assam that the central and the state governments are working together to minimise people’s problems,” he said.

Modi said that while India lagged during the last three industrial revolutions as most people did not have access to its vast knowledge, which is in Indian languages, the country, backed by digital knowledge, will lead the fourth industrial revolution of the 21st century.

”Before Independence, our languages didn’t grow. In fact they shrunk as most people didn’t have access to knowledge. The space for innovation and invention was limited. But the fourth industrial revolution in the 21st century will be led by India on the back of digital knowledge,” he said.

”Our focus is to provide knowledge in our own languages. So, we are working on National Language Translation Mission. The National Education Policy (NEP) also encourages mother tongues so that knowledge of our own people can be gained in our own languages,” Modi said.

The prime minister said an attempt is being made to connect all Indians with the internet. ”It is important to connect everyone with the internet. It will help in making our endeavour of ’one India, best India’ a success,” he added.