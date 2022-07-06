English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre, Assam govt working together to minimise people's problems during floods: PM

    While virtually inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Assamese newspaper ’Agradoot’, he said the state and its people are struggling due to the devastating floods this year, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team are working hard to provide succour to the affected people.

    July 06, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
    Source: ANI

    Source: ANI


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Centre and the Assam government are working together to minimise the problems faced by people during the ongoing floods in the state.


    While virtually inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Assamese newspaper ’Agradoot’, he said the state and its people are struggling due to the devastating floods this year, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team are working hard to provide succour to the affected people.


    ”I have been regularly speaking with the CM and others. I want to assure the people of Assam that the central and the state governments are working together to minimise people’s problems,” he said.


    Modi said that while India lagged during the last three industrial revolutions as most people did not have access to its vast knowledge, which is in Indian languages, the country, backed by digital knowledge, will lead the fourth industrial revolution of the 21st century.


    ”Before Independence, our languages didn’t grow. In fact they shrunk as most people didn’t have access to knowledge. The space for innovation and invention was limited. But the fourth industrial revolution in the 21st century will be led by India on the back of digital knowledge,” he said.

    Close

    Related stories


    ”Our focus is to provide knowledge in our own languages. So, we are working on National Language Translation Mission. The National Education Policy (NEP) also encourages mother tongues so that knowledge of our own people can be gained in our own languages,” Modi said.

    The prime minister said an attempt is being made to connect all Indians with the internet. ”It is important to connect everyone with the internet. It will help in making our endeavour of ’one India, best India’ a success,” he added.

    Tags: #Assam #floods #Himanta Biswa Sarma #National Education Policy #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 06:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.