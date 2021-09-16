PM Modi opens a pair of defence office complexes in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a pair of defence complexes in the capital on Thursday and interacted with officers of the armed forces and civilian officials.

The office buildings on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue, constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crore, use resource-efficient green technology and adhere to environment-friendly practices.

The new complexes will accommodate around 7,000 Ministry of Defence employees and armed forces personnel.

“The buildings have been completed within 12 months despite COVID-19,” Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said at the event.

The use of light gauge steel frame helped reduce construction time from the usual 24-30 months in the case of buildings made of concrete reinforced cement, he said.

Defence ministry offices have been functioning from the barracks located on Dalhousie Road near South Block for the last 80 years. These will now shift to the new office complexes on Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg.