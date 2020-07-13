CBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE updates | Result based on four-pointer assessment scheme; no merit list

CBSE 12th Result 2020 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on twitter. The CBSE result 2020 class 12 pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent to 88.78 percent this year. Last year, the overall passing percentage was 83.40 percent. CBSE will not announce any merit list for the class 12 examination.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects, a senior board official told news agency PTI.

Students can check their results at the official website cbseresults.nic.in. However, the website was temporarily down likely due to server load. Also, CBSE result 2020 Class 12 of 400 students could not be computed as per the decided assessment scheme. Their results to be announced later, the Board said.

Girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 examination this year as well, as they recorded a 5.96 percent higher pass percentage than boys. The passing percentage of boys is 86.19, while that of girls is 92.15.

Here are the websites and apps where CBSE 12th Result 2020 will be available to you:

http://cbseresults.nic.in/: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

http://results.gov.in/: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations.

SMS organiser app

In case a student is unable to access the results in time due to internet connectivity issues or the website crashing due to load on the servers once the results are out, he or she can download it from Microsoft SMS Organiser app. A student can register on this app and get scores on SMS. This feature is completely offline, which means he or she does not need an internet connection to get results or log in to any website.

DigiLocker

DigiResults is an initiative of CBSE, Government of India in partnership with DigiLocker, a Digital India Initiative. Students, who appeared in the exam, can access their CBSE results instantly on their mobile devices using this app. DigiResults is a free software application from the Teaching and Training Tools subcategory, part of the Education category. The app is currently available in English and can be installed on Android.

The Board will provide digital academic documents of students, including mark sheets, migration certificate and passing certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

As students may not be able to go to schools to check their results this year, they can check their results online on the Board’s official websites. Alternatively, CBSE will also provide the results through SMS and on various other apps.